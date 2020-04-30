Haleburg.Mary Katherine Goode Yance, a long-time resident of Haleburg, AL, passed away at her home following an extended illness on April 28, 2020. She was 73 years of age. A private graveside funeral service will be held at 8:00 A.M., Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Haleburg Cemetery with Reverend Tim Morgan officiating. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory of Headland is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alabama Free Will Baptist Children's Home, 86 Academy Dr, Eldridge, AL 35554 or at their website www.fwbhome.org/support-the-home. Mrs. Yance was born in Carthage, TX to the late Reverend J. M. Goode and Viola Pearl Johnson Goode. She graduated from Carthage High School, then attended Welch College in Nashville, TN. She graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, TN with a degree in Elementary Education. Mary taught elementary school at Emmanuel Christian School in Dothan and then at Webb Elementary School in Webb until her retirement. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Dothan where she was an active member of the children's ministry, choir, library and women's ministry. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Cordelia Yance. Mrs. Yance is survived by her husband, Ronnie J. Yance of Haleburg; five children: Kris Yance Blanchard (Gary) of Dothan, Murray J. Yance (Jana) of Headland, Gayla Dunning Swann (Lee) of Columbia, Kenny Dunning (Rachel) of Slocomb, and Emily Dunning Forrester (Clint) of Richmond Hill, GA; eight grandchildren: Cody and Heather Yance, Raeleigh Swann, Ava Dunning, Cameron and Mary Ellen Forrester, Kade and Davis Parker; and four sisters: June Goode Wilkinson Hersey (Fred) of Troy, MI, Shirley Goode Sharpston (Billy) of Vienna, GA, Barbara Goode Dunning Bodnar (Fred) of Bryan, OH, and Paula Goode, of Headland. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
