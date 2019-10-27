James Aubie Yarbrough of Enterprise, Alabama went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, AL. He was 93. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise with Chaplain Jon Thoennes officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cememtery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to: Lee Street Baptist Church of Enterprise, 630 E. Lee Street, Enterprise, AL 36330 where he was a long time member. Mr. Yarbrough was born August 2, 1926 in Coffee County to the late Aubie and Bessie Yarbrough. He was a longtime resident and a well-respected business owner of Yarbrough Bros Garage. After retirement he continued to work with the Enterprise School transportation department as a bus driver and later in the bus shop performing maintenance to the buses. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing in the rivers of Black Creek in Freeport, FL where he spent many days at his second home. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ollie Jo; daughters, Kay Duhaime (John) and Pam Miller (Rick); five grandchildren: Eric Duhaime (Erica), Emily Hammack (Chris), Ivy Thoennes (Jon), James Lindsey (Courtney) and Frank Lindsey; 10 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine White and Virginia Wood (Jimmy); numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
