Brian Yates, 46, a resident of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and a former resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Stacy Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 am prior to the service. He is survived by his parents, Beth Yates and his father Steve (Catherine) Yates; his sister, Leia Ward; his niece, Caitlynn Ward; his nephew, Logan Ward; and all his friends from Asheville, North Carolina. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

