Samuel A. Yates, age 77, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. Private Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Minister Philip Box officiating and Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: DaySpring Hospice, PO Box 311246, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mr. Yates was preceded in death by his wife, Syble Maxine Yates; his parents, Fred and Ruth Yates and his brother, Fred "Buck" Yates. Survivors include 4 daughters, Debbie Stephens (Marde) Vine Grove, KY; Tammy Merritt, Enterprise, AL; Kathy Lunsford (Gary) Enterprise, AL; Karen Reynolds (Terry) Enterprise, AL; 3 sons, Ronnie Peacock (Sherri) Level Plains, AL; Scott Yates (Kelly) Loganville, AL; Tony Yates, Level Plains, AL; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Bentley, Deltona, FL; sister-in-law, Gay Yates, Peachtree City, GA; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to DaySpring Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama issuing $600 unemployment stimulus checks
-
Dothan doctor with COVID-19 vlog hopes to save lives through education
-
Former Enterprise High, University of South Alabama baseball star Brendan Donovan going 'old school' to stay in shape
-
Restaurants continue to face tough decisions as pandemic stretches on
-
Raines leaving Headland football for job at Morgan Academy
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.