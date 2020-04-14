Samuel A. Yates, age 77, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. Private Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Minister Philip Box officiating and Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: DaySpring Hospice, PO Box 311246, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mr. Yates was preceded in death by his wife, Syble Maxine Yates; his parents, Fred and Ruth Yates and his brother, Fred "Buck" Yates. Survivors include 4 daughters, Debbie Stephens (Marde) Vine Grove, KY; Tammy Merritt, Enterprise, AL; Kathy Lunsford (Gary) Enterprise, AL; Karen Reynolds (Terry) Enterprise, AL; 3 sons, Ronnie Peacock (Sherri) Level Plains, AL; Scott Yates (Kelly) Loganville, AL; Tony Yates, Level Plains, AL; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Bentley, Deltona, FL; sister-in-law, Gay Yates, Peachtree City, GA; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to DaySpring Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

