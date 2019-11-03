Jimmy Yelverton, age 82, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Deese officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 10 Providence Lane, Daleville, AL 36322. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife; Judy Yelverton, his parents; Paul and Reba Yelverton and a sister; Una Sutton, Ariton, Alabama. Survivors include two sons; Todd Yelverton and Lee Yelverton (Karen) both. of Enterprise, grandsons; James Dylan Yelverton (Jessica) Enterprise, Perry Bradlee Yelverton, Clayhatchee, Anthony Cole Honto, Panama City Beach, FL, two great-grandchildren; Zachary Rodgers and Hailey Rodgers, Enterprise, sister; Loretta Yelverton Grimes (Charles) Charleston, SC, numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
