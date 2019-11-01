Clifton "Paw Paw" Yeomans was a loving man with a caring soul who enjoyed looking after others. He had a tremendous love for his family and it was returned fully. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Truck driving ran in his blood long after his retirement. He kept the roads hot and was always on the go: "Things to do and people to see". His family and friends will miss him dearly: especially since he was the 1st and will always be right. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford, Alabama with Rev. Glenn Tate officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Bottoms Garden Chapel in Hartford. He is survived by his daughters; Lisa Morgan and Pamela Yeomans, his mother; Johnnie Yeomans, his grandsons; Dakotah Morgan and Landon Yeomans, his brothers; Larry Yeomans and Earlie Yeomans, and his sister; Nadine Mims. He was preceded in death by his father; George H. Yeomans. The family request that in lieu of flowers please make donations to: St. Christopher's Trucking Fund, P. O. Box 30763, Knoxville, TN 37930 865-202-9429 truckersfund.org
