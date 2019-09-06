Mr. Henry Lee Young funeral service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home at 11:00 A. M. with Rev. James Bouiye officiating. Interment will follow in Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-6 P. M. at Unity Funeral Home.
