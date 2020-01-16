Mr. James Wendell Youngblood of Orlando, FL, formerly of Geneva County, AL, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Advent Health Orlando. He was 79. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. Interment will follow in the Slocomb City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Mr. Youngblood was born June 3, 1940 in Geneva County to the late James Sidney and Nettie Mae Kent Youngblood. Wendell was employed with Lockheed Martin at NASA for over 40 years and relished telling stories that involved his long career. He enjoyed fishing, going out to eat, and spending time with his family. Wendell loved his canine companion Tater "Tot"! Survivors include his children: Sherry Lynn Youngblood, James Michael Youngblood Martha), and Carl Youngblood (Tammy); five grandchildren: Madison Youngblood, Shelby Youngblood, Joshua Youngblood, Seth Youngblood, And Justin Palmer; two greatgrandchildren: Jenna Palmer and Jaycie Palmer; other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Youngblood, James Wendell
