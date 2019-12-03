William Joseph "Bill" Zaleski, a resident of Headland, Alabama passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was 68. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00pm with Brother Vann Cooley officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Bill was born December 1, 1950 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late William and Dorothy Zaleski. He spent his early years in Nebraska until he joined the US Army where he served for twenty years. During his military career, he fought in the Korean war and Vietnam war. After retiring from the military, he became a truck driver where he got to travel all over the country with his K-9 companions, Babygirl and Buddy. When Bill was not on the road, he enjoyed river boat riding, playing farming games, and most of all being a grandpa to his grandkids. Bill is preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Zaleski and Jim Zaleski. He is survived by his four children, Angie Zaleski, Billy (Alyssa) Zaleski, Carl Zaleski, and Ben (Megan) Zaleski; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brother, Rick Zaleski; and his sister, Karin C. Mensching; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
