Elva M. Ziegenfelder, 91, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. James B. Sanders, III officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 am until 10:45 am prior to the services at Glover Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Dothan Rescue Mission, Wiregrass Children's Home, Alzheimers Resource Center, Dothan Education Foundation or a charity of your choice. A private entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. Elva was born in Lafferty, Ohio on August 18, 1927. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Thomas L. Ziegenfelder. She is survived by her sons Kenny (Brenda) and Tom (Jane) Ziegenfelder, grandchildren, Shannon Ziegenfelder, Jeff Morris, Angela (Josh) McAllister, Brandon (Emily) Ziegenfelder, Ryan (Ashley) Ziegenfelder; great-grandchildren, David and Daniel Martin, Addison Rigsby, Izabella and Charlotte McAllister, Thomas Ziegenfelder, and Brayden Morris; great-great granddaughter Annabella Martin. Pallbearers will be Pat Thomas, Matt Parker, Wayne Palmer, Terry Pierce, Mark Culver and Art Solomon.
