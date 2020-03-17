Mrs. Dolores M. Zorn of Slocomb passed away March 15, 2020 at Hartford Health Care and Rehabilitation. She was 80. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Greg Aman officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 12:00 noon and continuing until service time. Mrs. Zorn was born May 5, 1939 in Woodbridge, VA to the late Emory and Orilla Hinton Mills. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your favorite charity. In addition to her parents, her husband of 51 years, David M. Zorn, and her sister, Joanne McCarty all preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, David Zorn (Phyllis), Samson; daughters: Janet Tew, and Sue Mandera (Henry); four grandchildren: Billy Zorn (Michelle), Hank Williams (Melissa), Cristina Murphy (Wesley), and Cricket Anderson; 14 great grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Becky Zorn; and special cousin and friend, Nancy Davis Martin; other nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff of Kindred Hospice and Hartford Health Care and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care of Mrs. Zorn. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
