Name: Mattie Bowden
School: Enterprise
Sport: Softball
Position: OF/P/Utility
Coach: Kate Stump
College: Wallace-Dothan
Coach: David Russo
Accomplishments: A 6-foot pitcher-outfielder, Bowden proves you don’t have to smack home runs, hit .600 or throw 80 mph to earn a college scholarship. She takes away would-be hits in the gap and grabs an extra base and pressures the defense with her speed and athleticism.
Why Wallace? I’ve always wanted to play for them. I met (assistant) coach (Clair) Goodson three years ago and I’ve always wanted to play for her. I went to her camp and she recruited me. I’m really blessed now. They have a really good program.
What was this day like? I couldn’t even put it into words. It was amazing. I’ve been looking forward to this day all my life. I don’t even know what to say – the best day.
Play other sports? I used to play volleyball my freshman through my junior year. I really wanted to focus on softball. I’m here now.
Favorite Enterprise High softball memory? It would have to be the Gulf Shores trip every year, because we stay in this really nice condo for days, making all these bonds with my teammates. We go out to the beach and play this game, like we kick the ball around. We go in the freezing cold water – and it’s usually freezing cold outside, too. One time – I’m a redhead, so I get burned really easily – I got sun poisoning because I slept on the beach. I had to play the next day, so that was fun.
Assess your game? I’m basically like a utility player. When I pitch I’m like a drop pitcher. I get a lot of ground balls. Another good thing is I’m fast on the bases and moving towards the ball.
Stump on Bowden: Mattie is a fantastic student-athlete. She plays with a lot of grit. She will do anything in the world for her teammates. Mattie gives you lots of options. She can pitch, she can play infield, she can play outfield. She’s great at running bases. She has the ability to be a huge role player in many different areas. … I think she brings a lot to the table.
Russo on Bowden: I think she’s going to be an outstanding defensive outfielder, very versatile. She can also pitch a little bit. Just a great work ethic and an outstanding young lady. The first thing I saw that really attracted me to her is she’s a really, really, really good defensive outfielder. She can run the bases. I think her role as a utility player will be a big contributor to our program.
