Point: ‘Return to work’ bonus a tempting solution with
significant pitfallsThe U.S. economy is slowly getting its groove back as millions of businesses are beginning to call back their employees. But for the millions of Americans who continue to receive unemployment benefits, it may actually pay more to stay away from work than to go back to their jobs.
A temporary provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act states that laid-off Americans are eligible for a new, $600-per-week flat federal benefit on top of existing state benefits. Lawmakers such as Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, want to fix this problem by converting a part of these benefits into a “return to work” bonus for recipients re-entering the labor force. While this would be an improvement over the status quo, a true fix would tether benefits to previous wages. Millions of Americans can return to work, but only with the right incentives from Uncle Sam.
In their rush to pass through the CARES Act, lawmakers failed to consider the consequences of bloated and prolonged unemployment benefits. Even in a pandemic, unemployment benefits set at a high level will deter workers from going back to their previous jobs. That hasn’t stopped House Democrats from proposing an eight-month extension of the $600-per-week benefit that the Congressional Budget Office estimates would result in unemployment benefits being higher than previous take home pay for more than 80% of recipients.
And, as a result, the CBO predicts that “the extension of the additional $600 per week would probably reduce employment in the second half of 2020, and it would reduce employment in calendar year 2021. The effects from reduced incentives to work would be larger than the boost to employment from increased overall demand for goods and services.”
Fortunately, lawmakers are hard at work trying to prevent this situation from playing out. Brady’s Reopening America by Supporting Workers and Businesses Act would let rehired workers keep two weeks’ worth of federal unemployment benefits after taking a job. This $1,200 “hiring bonus” would expire on July 31, which is also the current end-date of the CARES Act’s $600 weekly benefit. The White House is reportedly looking at this proposal “very carefully,” along with a similar proposal introduced by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, that would give Americans headed back to work a $450-per-week temporary stipend (in addition to their wages).
Either of these wage subsidy proposals is far better than simply extending unemployment benefits and merits the careful consideration of lawmakers and the White House. But, these respective “fixes” fail to address the underlying problem with the current unemployment benefits system. Plenty of businesses are still shuttered and hanging by a thread. Owners of businesses such as restaurants and small retail stores can choose to retain their employees for the time being or furlough them.
The $600-per-week unemployment benefit makes employers far more likely to proceed with furloughs, since that option will have taxpayers paying workers’ salaries instead of the company footing the bill. That calculus doesn’t change under Brady’s or Portman’s plans because workers will still be better off temporarily taking unemployment and then nabbing rehiring bonuses a few weeks later. As is the case now, employers could have a well-compensated, temporarily furloughed workforce without having to pay for the inconvenience.
A far better and more sustainable solution would cap federal unemployment benefits to 100% of employees’ previous wages, as proposed by Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Ted Budd, R-N.C. Their Getting Americans Back to Work Act would make the temporary federal unemployment benefit less attractive than ordinary wages but still sufficient to survive on. Employers could still choose to furlough their employees, but not without the costs and problems associated with demoralizing their workforce.
The economy will continue to limp along for some time, but lawmakers can at least make things easier for workers and struggling businesses by reforming the broken unemployment insurance system.
Counterpoint: Unemployment Benefits Should Depend on the Pandemic
In recent weeks many members of Congress have been arguing against extending the $600 weekly supplement to unemployment insurance benefits that was put into the original pandemic relief package. Some members of Congress have even argued for extra payments to encourage unemployed workers to return to work.
These proposals miss the logic that led Congress to originally put the supplements in place on a near unanimous vote. The Congress members who want to end the supplements and provide return-to-work bonuses quite explicitly are arguing that we want people to return to work.
However, the whole point of the $600 weekly supplement was to make it possible for people to not work. The idea was to give workers enough money to keep them more or less whole during a period in which they are not getting a paycheck. We wanted people to be able to stay at home rather than go to work in order to limit the spread of the pandemic.
This was a sensible policy. The shutdown of most businesses slowed the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, just as it did in other countries. It would make sense to reverse this policy and encourage people to go to work, if the pandemic were under control. Unfortunately, this is not the case in large parts of the country.
In the areas that had the strictest and longest shutdowns, like Michigan, Illinois and New York, the pace of the spread did slow sharply. At its peak in early April, Michigan was reporting more than 1,600 new cases a day. In recent days, the figure has been just more than 200. Illinois hit a peak of almost 3,000 cases a day in mid-May. It’s now around 500 a day. In early April, New York was seeing over 10,000 cases a day. In recent days it has had close to 500 new cases a day.
In these and other states, governors made the tough call to force businesses to close. These decisions faced opposition both from people within the state and from President Donald Trump. But they paid off in sharply lower infection rates.
While these states can safely reopen, with rules on face mask wearing, social distancing and other measures to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic, the same is not true of states that imposed less stringent lockdowns and reopened businesses earlier. In these states the pandemic is more out of control than ever.
For example, Texas is now seeing more than 6,500 cases a day. At its worst point in April or May, it had just over 1,600 cases a day. Florida now has over 5,000 cases a day compared to a peak in early April of just over 1,200. Arizona has now has almost 2,800 cases a day compared to a May peak of less than 400. Adjusted for the relative size of their populations, the growth of infections in Arizona today is not much lower than it was in New York at its peak in early April.
Given that many states have far higher infection rates now than they did during the periods of the lockdown, how can it make sense to say that we want people to go to work now, risking their own health and the health of those around them?
If Congress felt that the spread of the pandemic warranted people staying home when it passed the initial pandemic relief package, then it should follow that it still wants people to stay home in the areas where the pandemic is continuing to spread out of control.
The positive test rate should provide a simple measure, which is difficult to game, of the extent to which the pandemic is under control. For example, we can say that if the positive rate is less than 4 percent, we can scale back the supplement, but otherwise it remains at its current level.
The basic point here is a simple one. If the pandemic is out of control, we should be encouraging people to stay home, not to return to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.