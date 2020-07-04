'... her granddad was a newsboy ‘til he was 84 …'
Randy Newman, “A Wedding in Cherokee County”
There was a kid named Steve who came by our house every afternoon. He wouldn’t even slow down; he’d just toss a paper baton on the lawn and keep going. One day I stopped him, and asked him about his work delivering newspapers. It didn’t look too hard.
“Piece of cake,” he said. “Just ride your bike around for a little while, and at the end of the month, you’ll get paid.” The prospect excited me; I rode my bike around every afternoon anyway. I might as well make some money. I told him if he needed some help or a substitute to give me a call.
Not long afterward, Steve quit the routes, and I ended up as his replacement. I was a scrawny kid, and it would often be a struggle, but I came to love it.
I got invited down to the office for orientation. We gathered in the back, and the place was nasty. Every surface was covered in a layer of gray dust, a mixture of newsprint and ink. Stratified clouds of cigarette smoke hung in the air, mixed with the acrid, industrial smell of print production. A gaggle of young boys watched the monstrous press run, a visceral experience not unlike standing next to a freight train at full speed. A pressman folded up a newspaper hat for the greenhorn paperboys, and we each got a stack of cards held together with metal rings, and a set of canvas saddlebags with THE DOTHAN EAGLE printed on the sides – passports to entrepreneurship.
The next afternoon – and every weekday afternoon for what seemed like an eternity – a battered white van would whiz down our street with the side doors swinging wildly. As it approached the house, a long-haired older kid would throw bundles of the afternoon edition into the yard. If I was lucky, the flimsy cotton strings would hold the bundles together. If not, I’d better be faster than the breeze in gathering the strewn papers.
This routine unfolded every weekday afternoon, and was far more pleasant in the fall. The air smelled of fresh loaves coming out of the ovens at Colonial Bakery a few blocks away, and I could often hear the Dothan High School band practicing for the upcoming halftime show.
I’d sit on the carport and roll the papers, secure them with a rubber band, and then pack them into official canvas saddlebags I’d throw over the back fender of a bike I hadn’t yet grown into. I wobbled down the driveway, groaning under the weight of the day’s news, and turned onto Deborah Street to begin a meandering 10-block circuit that comprised routes 201 and 205.
I knew who lived in every house, and most of them were customers. People would greet me by name as I rode by. I’d stop and play a while with some schoolmates. I was no longer just any kid. I was doing Important Work, informing the citizenry of the machinations of City Hall and the latest casualties in the jungles of Vietnam. I was The Paperboy – 10 feet tall and bulletproof.
It didn’t take long for me to suspect I’d been Tom Sawyered. Steve failed to mention the derision that came with the territory. I had to learn which houses were home to kids who would ambush me daily with a barrage of green pinecones and dirt clods. Some adults would ruefully refer to my product as “The Ruptured Duck.” Even the neighborhood dogs felt free to express their scorn, chasing me down the street and, on occasion, taking a chunk out of my leg.
The worst part of the job came as the month closed, when I had to go out after I’d finished my routes and collect payment from my customers. As a kid, I was baffled by the business model. At the end of the month, the newspaper office would bill me for the newspapers I had received each day. The office sold the papers to me, and in turn I sold them to the customers in the neighborhood. In today’s parlance, I was an “independent contractor,” which meant I had to gather payment from the customers myself. I don’t recall the specifics, but if everything went right, I wound up the month with about $50 profit – a princely sum for a kid in the early 1970s.
But everything never went right. While some customers paid without being asked, many homes required multiple visits, and I was always surprised by those who thought nothing of shafting an 11-year-old kid they knew would ultimately absorb the loss.
And then there was overhead – there was always a bike problem that required a trip to Western Auto; no bicycle was meant to haul the burden of a double sack brimming with newsprint. Occasionally an errant throw would break a window, and I’d wind up paying for a pane of glass. And once, my dog got in a fight with a customer’s small yapper, and I had to pony up for the vet bill. Even the rubber bands and plastic bags were an expense, added to my monthly bill instead of provided as part of the product.
Valuable lessons were learned, particularly in the broad sense. The economic model for an entrepreneurial child can be extrapolated to adulthood, with its elements of overhead, cost, loss, and profit. Most people one encounters are good, fair, and honest. Some will take advantage of you if they get half a chance. Some people dislike you for reasons you have no control over, or because of what you represent. Most barking dogs simply want to let you know they’re aware of you, and some will bite you simply because they can. It’s difficult to tell them apart. As it turns out, the same applies to the people, too.
Fifty years later, I’m still a paperboy, and to this day, every lesson resonates.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. Email: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
