My colleagues call my office “the cave.”
I have a window that faces south, but I keep the blinds tightly closed. I can’t stand overhead light, so I keep those off. On my desk is a lamp I cobbled together from pieces of a carved candlestick I bought years ago from an antique/junk shop on the square in Headland; it provides enough light.
Sitting in the dimness with music constantly filling the room is the most conducive to concentration for me. Or so I thought.
For the last — how long has it been? — I’ve been out of the office, like the majority of my colleagues and many people across the country. Working from home. It sounds ideal, but it troubled me. I tried a couple of different areas in the house, and nothing seemed right. I could never get quite comfortable. The keyboard was too far away. The mouse was awkward. I couldn’t see.
Then I went outside. The patio was nice. I got out a lawn chair and found a card table acquired eons ago with books of S&H green stamps. A power strip, a Bluetooth speaker and I’m in business.
The relocation was immediately nice. But it has become a sort of refuge. And more and more, I turn off the speaker and simply take in the ambient sounds. Surprisingly, I have become reacquainted with the great outdoors.
My work colleagues are near — not physically, but we’re all connected through a messaging app that replicates the communication necessary to efficient workflow. But I have new colleagues.
To the west is a wall of Confederate jasmine that perfumes the air and provide blessed shade. Just north of that is an oak tree. Hanging by an oxidized length of barbed wire from a limb is a birdhouse made from a decayed piece of log and conical bit of rusted tin for a roof. There’s a wren couple moving in; flying up to the round hole with nesting material, one stick at a time.
Beneath the weeping yaupon is a carpet of leaves; somewhere in the vicinity lives a chipmunk. He’s industrious, too, running back and forth all day long. He’s even gotten less skittish, taking my presence in stride.
One afternoon I heard a great commotion in the yaupon leaves, enough to get me out of my chair to see what the racket was about. Tearing around the base of the tree were two very young chipmunks, chasing each other in one direction, stopping, and repeating the game in the opposite direction. It appears I have a chipmunk family on the ground, and a soon-to-be wren family overhead.
I’m not usually attuned to such things. But now I am beginning to recognize the wildlife living around me. Occasionally, I’ll see a cardinal flitting around in the backyard. I know that guy — he’s the father of the two sky blue, brown-speckled eggs in the nest woven into the tea olive tree by the driveway. He squawks at me when I walk into the front yard.
There are also carpetbaggers. Occasionally an owl materializes. A hawk has been seen. Mockingbirds do their best to keep the predators at bay.
It seems odd to feel at home amid this pageant of wildlife after decades of working in the cave. Eventually, the stay-home order will be lifted, and the virus will be vanquished. The green–stamp card table will go back into storage, and I’ll return to the cave downtown.
Meanwhile, I’ll join my new furred and feathered buddies, and help welcome their families.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. Email: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
