If I were in some sort of criminal gang like Ocean’s 11, I’d have to be the getaway driver. There’s no way I could wear a mask and be able to pull off the “gimme all your money” part.
I realized this last weekend in the produce section of the Piggly Wiggly — specifically, that narrow aisle between the Mississippi Reds and the sweet onions. I paused for a moment because another shopper was blocking the mouth of the aisle waiting for his wife to decide which stalk of celery was the best buy. I was social-distancing, having stopped far enough away that he wasn’t aware that I wanted to get by. I was stuck, and growing more uncomfortable by the second.
I have been real good about adhering to the “stay home” mandate. Early on, I bought some masks from a college friend whose wife started a cottage industry in mask-making. I got more from my sister, who churned out some for friends and family. And we have a stash of disposable gloves I use in the kitchen, so I felt relatively safe venturing out for provisions in a time of coronavirus.
I booted up in the parking lot, snapping on my gloves and strapping a black mask with musical notes across my face. I got my list, brass pen, and a ball cap, and headed inside. For a city supposedly locked down, there were an awful lot of people out grocery shopping. Many were as PPE-ed as I was. Some were not, and I was amused by how those unfettered folks drew looks of derision from the mask-and-glove crowd.
But as I stood in the produce, I began to understand their devil-may-care attitude. I was having trouble seeing. The mask redirected my respiration so that my exhalation escaped from the top of the mask, fogging my glasses. If I looked down, my glasses fell off, skittering across the floor. My hands were sweating in the plastic/latex/whatever gloves and my lips were being rubbed raw against the fabric of the mask. I needed to get out of there, but I had only started, and this oblivious dad up ahead was blocking the way. Sweet potatoes, garlic — only 14 more items to go.
Once I got free, I pretended I was on Guy’s Grocery Games, and that if I could gather the items in record time, I’d win $10,000 for the charity of my choice. I “shook a leg,” as they say, and shortly rolled up to the checkout, where the staff had pasted instruction on the floor to keep shoppers at least six feet apart while waiting to reach the cashier. An unmasked couple wandered up and got between me and the man six feet ahead of me. I let it slide; I’m not sure how menacing I could be confronting them in a musical notes mask and fogged glasses.
I paid — with great satisfaction — by using my payment app on my smartwatch, and pushed my buggy toward the car, where I unloaded the bags and untied my mask. I slipped off my gloves, careful to not touch the outside of the one glove with the other bare hand.
Then I turned to take back my cart and froze. I couldn’t touch the buggy now. My hands were bare and the handle was surely crawling with coronacooties. Eventually a grocery bagging guy came by collecting shopping carts. Problem solved.
Going to the grocery store is among my favorite activities. I would go every day at least once if I could. But this lockdown may correct that. I’m already weighing anything I might want against the mask/glove/foggy glasses/sweaty hands ordeal. After all, I have a large cache of coffee on hand.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
