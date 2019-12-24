One of my twin daughters married this year. The newlyweds live locally and are spending Christmas out of town with his folks. They are part of a large, loving, extended family that has embraced her. The other baby girl lives in Orlando, Florida, and is working for “Uncle Walt,” as we call him. This Christmas, she’ll be at the Happiest Place on Earth.
On Christmas Eve, my baby boy awaited Santa by himself for the first time in his life, and I don’t want to talk about that. Instead, I’ll tell you about Christmas at Denny’s. But let’s back up.
In January 1994, I had two babies of the same sex on the same day. Technically, they’re twins, but they are not identical. If fact, they aren’t even similar. Their first Christmas, I took them to the photographer for our Christmas card picture. They wore matching red-and-green plaid footie pajamas with white lace on their booties. The baby I thought would behave did not. The other, whom I expected not to cooperate, acted like a movie star.
The next year, I saw some cute angel costumes in the Lillian Vernon catalog. (Remember catalogs?) I ordered them for Halloween, but they were so adorable, I used them again for our Christmas picture. Both girls knew they looked cute that day. Fortunately, both acted like movie stars. Periodically, I’ll post that photo on the Facebook. I get lots of “I remember that card” comments.
It came to pass that it was 1996. I purchased matching bathing suits on clearance at the end of summer. The suits were white one-pieces with ruffled gingham on the bottom and flowers on the chest. Since I wasn’t aware of any Christmas card bylaws that required smocked dresses on almost 3-year-olds, I packed the suits to take to the photographer. The girls were practically potty-trained but still wearing training undies. We stripped them, made them tinkle, threw on the bathing suits, took some movie star shots, and successfully pulled back on the thick panties before a mishap. I signed the cards, “Season’s greetings from the Conners.” (It was Christmas; they were in bathing suits. The play on “season” amused me.)
Years later, I cringed when the “season’s greetings” brouhaha erupted. I never meant to slight the baby Jesus! Hopefully, I’m safe to tell it now. I don’t think America is still overly upset about that.
Anyway ...
We lived in Dothan, and it was the year to go to Memphis, Tennessee, for the festivities with Chuck’s family. Growing up, the girls always celebrated at Nana’s on Christmas Eve and stayed home on Christmas morning. Keeping tradition, our girls opened too many presents like toddler tornadoes and had a big ol’ time. On Christmas morning (prior to driving home and exchanging gifts with my family the following day), the four of us met Nana and Brandye at Denny’s for breakfast, before the long car ride headed southeast.
As did everybody else in Memphis and the surrounding area. Denny’s was happening. The staff was overwhelmed. But everybody was jolly, so we lingered and enjoyed another couple of hours together. We overtipped our waitress, hollered “Merry Christmas” to the hungry diners anticipating our table and hugged Nana and Brandye goodbye. As Chuck and I each grabbed a girl, we bumped into my longtime friend Dana, her husband and their kids. From Dothan. In Memphis. At Denny’s. On Christmas Day.
Dana’s babies were 3 and 5. Santa sneaked a trip to their house a bit early. They were now on vacation, going snow skiing with her family. They spent the night in Memphis with cousins too, and were about to hit the road, headed northwest.
Alas, there were no cellphones, and thus, no selfies or social media post as proof. But for 20-plus years, when I see an advertisement for the restaurant chain, I chuckle to myself, “Make that into a commercial, Denny’s.” #DothanGirls
I’m sure the moral of this story is “Christmas Is who you’re with, not where you are” or “Keep Christmas every day, so when you’re not together you can still celebrate in your heart” or “You can’t get away from Dothan” or something profound like that.
I get it. I always have. I taught it to my children. But I’m not ready to accept that my girls won’t be home for Christmas. I don’t know what my two men and I will do without them.
Perhaps we’ll go to Denny’s. How ’bout it Dana?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.