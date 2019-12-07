I tossed and turned the night before. Channeling Mama, I slung the dishes into the dishwasher, lest anyone in the neighborhood be unaware of my self-pity. My baby boy, who was now a man, grabbed his keys and kissed me on the head. “Sing ‘Amazing Grace,’ Mama.”
How dare he shove my words back at me? I wet a rag for my swollen eyes and crawled back into bed. I wallowed in my woe. But his words. That song. Round and round. I played a podcast to silence them.
As always, I got up, fixed a Diet Coke, ran some bath water, and made a list.
To the one who is broken and can’t hide it anymore
To the one whose life is put together and secretly despairs it will fall apart
To the one who appears “all that,” especially at church
To the one who is afraid all the time, all the time is afraid
To the one who wearied of anger and chose to lay down that beast
To the one who is not yet ready to lay down that beast
To the one whom sorrow suffocates
To the one who worries she isn’t enough parent
To the one who frets she parented too much
To the one who wants to take the words back
To the one who lost parents and still carries the grief
To the one who is anxious of the grief to come, fearing every holiday will be her parents’ last
To the one who takes his wife to their young daughter’s grave, all these years later
To the one who dreads the phone calls (When she calls, the boys think she is better and that they can live with her. When she doesn’t call, the boys think if they’d been with her, she would have stayed sober.)
To the boys
To their mother
To the one who apologizes
To the one who forgives
And vice versa
To the one who is uncoupled and lonely
To the one who is coupled and alone
To the one who craves
To the one who answers, “Fine!” and is not fine
To the juggler, the plate spinner, the hand that rocks the cradle
To the one with the empty cradle
To the hand wringer, the floor pacer
To the one who cries in the tub
To the one whose eyes betray the confusion he’s been concealing
To the exhausted caregiver, gasping for a private moment
To the one with two generations to tote
To the one who bears egregious words like “metastasized”
To the one who wishes she could find the gumption
To the one with a little boy down the hall and cancer in her brain
To the ones who didn’t divorce
To the ones who did
To the children who watched in real time
To the one who faced the horrific nightmare yet texts her struggling friend, “I will pray. Because I can. And I know you can’t.”
To the one who calls his friend’s son, and he can’t call his own
To the one whose beloved was plucked from sight and whose nightmare is the not knowing
To the one frightened of dying alone
To the one who laments, “I didn’t expect 50 to look like this”
To the one who cries, “This isn’t my field! This is not what I sowed!”
To the one who sighs, “Don’t nobody know”
To the one vomited on the shore by the whale
To the one lingering in the belly of the behemoth
To the one who made the wrong choice
To the one on the road to Jericho
To the priest, the Levite, and the Samaritan
To the innkeeper
To the one who is out of sight/out of mind
Thanksgiving continues for us.
“Live and act in a way worthy of those who have been chosen for such wonderful blessings as these.” (Ephesians 4:1 TLB)
I hope you can count your blessings. If not, sing “Amazing Grace.” Then, try again.
Celeste King Conner counts her blessings most days. She appreciates advice on how to count them on the other days at celestekconner@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.