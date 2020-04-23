Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN DALE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... EASTERN GENEVA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... NORTHEASTERN HOLMES COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... SOUTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... * UNTIL 745 PM EDT/645 PM CDT/. * AT 445 PM EDT/345 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DALEVILLE, COTTONWOOD, GRACEVILLE, DOTHAN, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, MIDLAND CITY, KINSEY, ASHFORD, SLOCOMB, COWARTS, WEBB, COLUMBIA, PINCKARD, MALONE, MALVERN, REHOBETH, GRIMES, AVON AND ESTO. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED