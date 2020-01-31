As we begin a new decade, we’re nearing the halfway point of my tenure as president of our state association, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA.) Not only is it an honor to serve in this position, but it has been a tremendously valuable learning experience. It has been much more than a refresher course in county government. It has, perhaps even more importantly, given me a closer look at the inner workings of state government. ACCA serves the 67 Alabama counties in dozens of ways, not the least of which is being one of the most effective lobbying organizations in the state. Each year we plan, monitor, and actively engage in legislation affecting citizens at every level. The 2020 legislative session will convene in just a few days (Feb. 4). There are several major areas being addressed by ACCA — issues like a revision of the ethics law, partial reimbursement for the use of electronic poll books during state and federal elections, a stronger voice on the Employees’ Retirement Systems Board of Control, and the designation of additional “Safer Places” during times of extreme weather events. These are just a few of several dozen pieces of legislation that will be on our radar. But, in my opinion, the major challenge to be addressed in this year’s session will be seeking to resolve Alabama’s inmate crisis. This is a very complex, complicated and expensive issue, one that continues to make a huge dent in every county’s General Fund. Let me attempt to (over) simplify it.
In 2015, the Prison Reform Act was passed. It has had a major, albeit unintended, negative impact on counties. Since 2015, the state inmate population is down 20% while the appropriation from the state General Fund is up 14.2%. Those numbers sound good until you learn that the state inmate population in county jails is up 300%, substantially raising our local costs. Let me concentrate on two code sections that have a major impact on county budgets. (1) Code Section #15-22-29, aka: ‘DIPS.’ This provides for state inmates who repeatedly violate the terms of their parole or probation to serve time in the local county jail. Each such inmate is eligible for up to six stays of three days each. While they are in our jail, we absorb the full cost of housing them; (2) Code Section #15-22-31, aka: ‘DUNKS.’ Violators who do not change their behavior after the series of ‘DIPS’ are then subject to 45 days back in state custody. The problem is that these violators commonly wait for weeks in our county jails before finally being transferred to a state facility. After 45 days there, they’re then released back into our communities. This process is often repeated. The cost to the Henry County General Fund increased by $98,463 in the first three years since this legislation was passed. That’s almost $100,000 that could have been spent on better roads or increased crime prevention measures or litter control or any number of other areas.
Two questions: Who is paying for these DIPS and DUNKS? We, the taxpayers. What should be done? ACCA recommends and will push for legislation that will (a) sunset the 45 day stays (DUNKS) effective July 31, 2020, and (b) require the state to reimburse counties for medical care and housing (at the state’s average cost) for all violators staying in county jails during the three days (DIPS) effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Even in these times of overcrowding and escalating costs, our association recognizes that some counties at times actually do have excess bed space that could be utilized by the state. ACCA has consistently expressed concern about the long-term impact of such contracts but offers to establish, by statute, a system for counties and sheriff’s to submit a joint petition to the State Department of Corrections (DOC) to offer extra beds in county jails for lease by DOC at an agreed upon rate between DIC, the county commission and the sheriff. That’s one option; we can no longer afford to sit back and do nothing. For additional information in greater detail, visit:
Sixty Day Review:
In the two-month period since we last visited, we held the following hearings in November and December: four wills probated; two name changes; 12 involuntary mental commitments; two final settlements; one administration; one temporary guardianship; one guardianship/conservatorship; six miscellaneous hearings and 15 marriage certificates recorded. I or a staff member attended the many meetings and conferences — the ACCA Legislative Conference, a joint APJA/ACCA legislative planning meeting, two HCHR board meetings, two Wiregrass Forum meetings, several local chamber events, meetings and ribbon cuttings, two Christmas parades, a Wallace College board meeting, an ACCA board meeting, hired two new staff members, held two county commission administrative and regular commission meetings, attended two meetings designed to get us to a more unified dispatch service, the Alabama Probate Judges Winter Conference, two Henry County Youth Leadership outings as well as one board meeting, the quarterly SEARP&DC board meeting, a SARCOA board meeting, several bicentennial meetings culminating in an extraordinary 200th birthday celebration on Dec. 13, a Henry County Farmer’s Federation dinner, celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas, held an absentee ballot seminar for local officials and candidates, a 2020 Census press conference and a Barbour/Bullock/Henry County EDAA Rural Development Initiative meeting and the annual Wiregrass Legislators Eggs & Issues Breakfast in Dothan. I also presided over all six ACCA district legislative meetings (Evergreen, Valley, Russellville, Oneonta, Tuscaloosa & Troy.)
Future Dates to Remember:
February 4 – Opening session of the 2020 Legislative session
February 10 – ‘Sean of the South’ – Wallace College
February 11 – February Administrative meeting – 9 a.m. – Probate Courtroom
February 11 – February Commission meeting – 10:30 a.m. – Probate Courtroom
February 12 – ACA 7th Grade Civics class courthouse tour (Judges Peterson and Money) – 9 a.m.
February 13 – Children’s Policy Council meeting – 3 p.m. – Upstairs Courtroom
February 14 – Valentine’s Day
February 17 – President’s Day holiday
February 18 – HCYLP tour of Plant Farley
February 24 – mandatory poll workers training – 3 p.m. – Abbeville United Methodist Church
March 3 – Election Day – County, State and Federal
David Money is Henry County probate judge.
