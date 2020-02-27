The first course I ever took in college was English 101. I remember it as being fairly basic — a general review of high school English as well as the initial step to understanding English at a higher level.
This Elections 101 column follows the same format — a review of what you may already know and a primer covering updates of what you can expect on Election Day, March 3. Here are several items of interest as you prepare to vote:
» All polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
» All Henry County voters will sign in via an electronic tablet. A photo I.D. will be required.
» Voters will be offered a Democratic ballot or a Republican ballot and must designate their preference. Crossover voting will not be allowed during the March 31 runoff; the party ballot chosen on March 3 must be selected on March 31.
» There are 16 voting tabulation precincts in Henry County — 14 physical locations plus absentee and provisional precincts.
» There are two physical precinct changes this year: the Wills Cross Roads voting location has been moved to Old Zion Baptist Church, 265 County Road 57, and a second Headland location has been established at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 12 Martin Luther King Drive. Headland area voters who live in District 2 or District 5 will now vote at Greater Shiloh. Headland area District 1 voters will continue to vote at the Headland Voting House on Peachtree Street.
» A new state law allows high school students ages 16 and above to serve as unpaid volunteers. Student interns will serve in Abbeville and both Headland locations.
» No campaigning is allowed within 30 feet of an entrance to a polling location.
» No photography or videotaping is allowed in the precincts.
» Four phone numbers to have on Election Day are Henry County Probate Office, 585-3257; Henry County Registrar’s Office, 585-6080; Henry County Circuit Clerk’s Office, 585-2753; and Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 585-3131.
I hope this information is helpful as you prepare to vote in the March 3, March 31, and Nov. 3 elections. But, in my opinion, the most important aspect of Election Day is that we all exercise our right to vote. By doing so, we honor those who have fought and sacrificed for us to enjoy this privilege.
Thirty-day review
Probate activity during January included: the probating of three wills; one temporary guardianship; two permanent guardianships; two name changes; three final settlements; seven miscellaneous hearings; one involuntary commitment; and four marriage certificates recorded.
Either a representative or I attended the following: the opening of the 2020 legislative session Feb. 4; our monthly County Commission meetings Feb. 11; Judge Peterson and I hosted Mrs. Biddy’s ACA seventh-grade civics class Feb. 12; that same afternoon several officials joined Commissioner Beasley and me to tour the new Wiregrass First Responder Training Center in Dothan; on Feb. 13, I gave an election update to Abbeville chamber members (and did the same for the Headland chamber on Feb. 18); the Children’s Policy Council met on Feb. 13; on Feb. 18, the Henry County Youth Leadership class toured the Farley Nuclear Plant; Matt Parker and I hosted about 35 members of Leadership Dothan in our courthouse Feb. 20; this was followed by a tour of the Abbeville Fiber plant; nearly 100 poll workers and county officials attended the two-hour election training session at Abbeville United Methodist Church Feb. 24; and the PROSPER graduation was held at Headland First Baptist Church on Feb. 25.
Dates to remember
» Feb. 28 — Wiregrass Forum — Ozark.
» March 2 — Meet-and-greet for Wallace College Foundation board members (Eufaula and Dothan boards) — 6 p.m. at Huggin’ Molly’s.
» March 3 — Election Day — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
» March 3 — Wallace College Foundation board meeting — 7:15 a.m. at the college.
» March 8 — Daylight savings time begins.
» March 9 — First Responders Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Abbeville Fiber.
» March 12 — SEARP and DC Executive Committee/board meetings — 2 and 3:30 p.m. at Houston County Administrative Building.
» March 12/15 — BWE No. 43 — Buster Hicks, lay director.
» March 17 — Henry County Youth Leadership Aviation Day — Headland and Dothan.
» March 17 — SARCOA board meeting — 9:30 a.m. Dothan.
» March 19-20 — I will serve as a panelist during the ‘Role of the County Commission Chairman’ session at the ACCA Conference in Prattville.
» March 21-22 — “Rattler” short track racing — South Alabama Motor Speedway in Kinston.
» March 31 — Primary election runoff — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.