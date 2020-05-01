This country’s ongoing experience with the coronavirus pandemic has, far more than any other recent events, exacerbated serious fissures in our culture and society. From the increasing acceptance of the concept of socialism, the vehemence of the anti-gun forces’ concerted efforts to negate Second Amendment rights, the crushing of First Amendment rights on our nation’s college campuses, allegations of “racism” being used affirmatively as an intimidating tool to stifle dialogue in this country, to efforts to marginalize politicians and citizens with whom opponents disagree, the fissures were well on their way to becoming a way of life in this country.
There is, however, a more fundamental question with which our citizenry is going to have to deal after the trauma of the coronavirus has subsided. Granted, this question is intertwined symbiotically with the above issues, but it is a fundamental and absolutely crucial concern in and of itself. That fundamental question is: What kind of a nation do we want to be? Do we want to be a nation where fundamental freedoms exist and where the concept of liberty, for which our Founders fought so hard, continues to be who we are? Or, do we want a government that insinuates itself into the very fabric of our society and “manages” it?
While passed in a time of trauma, the recent stimulus bills set forth by Congress raise this issue. While the efforts of Congress to help small businesses, their employees and other companies stay stable and viable until the virus has been managed are admirable, we are seeing states with their hands extended, no matter how badly and corruptly some of them have been managed, asking the federal government to “help” them, especially with their bloated public employee retirement systems that have been gorged with public money by powerful public employee unions. While the issue has been replicated in the private sector by the power of the unions, once businesses and individuals become accustomed to the largesse of the federal government, it becomes almost impossible to wean them away.
The problem is that dependence on government is a relinquishment of liberty and freedom. This concept was clearly recognized by our Founders, who relied on the concept of natural rights and natural law as embodied in John Locke’s theory of government. When Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he embedded the concept of liberty soundly in our founding psyche. Locke’s theory was that government exists to secure and preserve the natural rights that man possessed long before the founding of any government and those that we we have, such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, do not come from government. Those natural rights were clearly seen as having been given to us by God and that it is government’s role to preserve and protect those rights for us.
When the Constitution was drafted, its underlying and overriding philosophical values were to have a federal government of delegated, limited powers, with the remaining powers and the pre-existing natural rights reserved by the people. Of course, the states were the primary governing bodies at the time of the formation of the Constitution and, therefore, when James Madison drafted the Bill of Rights, he made it clear what powers the federal government did not have, but equally important that the rights not delegated to the federal government were preserved to the people and the states. That concept was embodied in the Ninth and 10th amendments.
The concept of liberty as preserved by the Bill of Rights and the Constitution is further embodied in the concepts of positive and negative liberty, which pose the question with which this essay started. While the terms, intuitively, might seem to mean the opposite of what we think they mean today, negative liberty is the concept that has made us the nation that we are today. It is a concept that embodies freedom from government interference so that we can preserve our human dignity and become what our capabilities will allow us to become. The concept is the true embodiment of freedom and liberty.
In contrast, positive liberty is the concept that embodies the very essence of government interference in our lives. It is the motivating force behind liberal politicians who believe that it is government’s function to “assist” us. The concept of “assistance” as seen by powerful politicians, however, symbolizes intervention, control and management.
That returns us to the question of who do we want to be as a nation. Do we want to be a people endowed with natural, unalienable rights that allow us to live out our full endowed humanity or a people dependent on the largesse of the government to “assist” us and ultimately manage and control us?
This is the fundamental question that we have to answer. I hope that we have the wisdom, intelligence and insight to preserve the nation for which our Founders pledged their lives, their fortunes, and for which they so bravely fought.
