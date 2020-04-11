“And Jesus departed by ship to a deserted place. And the people followed. Jesus saw the great multitude and was moved to compassion and healed the sick. And it was evening and the disciples said, ‘Send them away that they may find food.’ And Jesus said, ‘They need not leave. Give them food. The disciples said, ‘We have only five loaves of bread and two fishes.’ Jesus commanded the people to sit down, he blessed the food, gave it to the disciples and they to the people. And they ate and were filled.”
—Matthew 13:14-21
Was the miracle Jesus creating more food? Or was the miracle people seeing the disciples sharing what little they had with so many and deciding to share what they themselves had brought with those who had nothing?
And so it is now with the Corona War! Each week, The Harbor and Love in Action are struggling to feed the multitude. This past week, Love in Action fed almost 200 daily at the downtown site.
The homeless are coming by foot and, recently, those in old beat-up cars driving in from surrounding communities seeking food, learning by word of mouth or by Facebook that food was available. Thursday through Saturday, we cooked and gave out all we had. Now the mobile kitchen is going out to trailer parks and low-income apartment complexes delivering food to the elderly, or those who have no transportation or no money after being laid off with the COVID-19 shut down.
The government says help is coming, and perhaps in time it will. But until then promises don’t relieve hunger pangs.
And so it goes on, and each week I see the miracles. Volunteers coming forward to risk their own health to help out in the free medical clinics, volunteers who go out and pick up the donated food, who cook and serve the poor, who deliver food in the outlying communities. Each week we cook and give out all the food we have, but then, like the miraculous bread and fishes, more food appears and the cycle continues.
One day the Corona War will be over and we will look back and say, “This was our finest hour!”
