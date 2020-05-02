If there was ever a time to embrace the theme of Love Dothan, it is now. Across our area, businesses and individuals are facing tough and challenging times. We do not know what the future holds. We do not know what a new normal will look like. We do not know when we will be able to shake hands with strangers or gather in large stadiums and enjoy some of our favorite pastimes.
But we do know this — Dothan and the entire Wiregrass is a special place to live, work, retire, play, worship, and raise a family. We are blessed with some of the best people in the whole world who are waking up every day and making a difference in business, community, leadership, philanthropy, arts, education, sports, and quality of life that we can all hope will be better for the next generation.
In this time of uncertainty, there is one simple way that each of us can Love Dothan and Love the Wiregrass, and that is by taking the Census. Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe, and important. It takes 10 minutes to complete by answering 10 questions that will ultimately bring $1,600 per person in federal funds back to our area.
The U.S Census counts our population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats —if a state’s population is under-counted, it could lose representatives. The Census count determines redistricting and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties, and communities’ vital programs, affecting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy (Source: www.census.gov/partners/2020.html).
The U.S. Census is about power and money. Power comes from showing where you live so that local districts can be distributed evenly for representation from local commissioners to state legislatures to representation in the U.S. Congress. The census gives each city, community, and neighborhood the power to have a voice in their governance.
The money comes in federal dollars and is an exact reflection of the census measurement. Every person counted in the census will result in bringing $1,600 back to our community in federal funds every year for the next 10 years; that means roads, Medicare, Head Start, block grants, and school lunches, just to mention a few. Our community benefits the most when the census counts everyone.
Ten years ago, the Wiregrass struggled to achieve a high participation rate — Geneva County was 73% percent, Henry County 59%, and Houston County 73%. As of May 1, Geneva County is 49%, Henry County 44%, and Houston County 53%. Gov. Kay Ivey has set a goal of a 90% participation rate for Alabama, and officials want to make sure that our area does its part to reach and exceed that goal.
Please contact Census 2020 Wiregrass coordinator Lori Wilcoxon at census20lori@gmail.com if you have any questions.
For the love of Dothan, for the love of the Wiregrass and for the love of a better and brighter future, please do your part and take the Census. Our future depends on it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.