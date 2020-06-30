Folks, we are less than two weeks away from the election contest for our U.S. Senate seat. The runoff between former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville may be close and will be interesting.
The two conservatives were in a virtual dead heat in the March 3 GOP primary. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, the Republican congressman from the 1st District, primarily Mobile and Baldwin counties, finished a strong third.
The runoff was initially set for March 31. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the runoff until July 14. The big question is how the 15-week delay will affect the runoff’s outcome. It is difficult to say; however, my guess is that it may have been a salvation for Sessions.
Most pundits and polls indicated that Tuberville had the momentum and was set to win the runoff. The more than three-month hiatus may have stymied that momentum the same way that football coaches call a timeout when the opposing team is driving toward a winning touchdown. It halts the Big Mo.
Amazingly, the entire campaign has been about President Donald Trump and who can cozy up the most to the conservative Republican chief executive. All three frontrunner candidates — Tuberville, Sessions and Byrne — made their campaign pitches not about issues but who can be Trump’s buddy or valet.
Sessions and Byrne both had instances where they both had lapses in their obedience to the irrational and irascible president.
Tuberville’s lack of playing time in the political arena made him the more perceptual slave for Trump. Tuberville’s entire campaign has been based on that loyalty. It has paid dividends. He led with 33% to Sessions’ 32% and Byrne’s 25%. Indeed, as soon as the first primary was over in early March, Trump officially endorsed Tuberville. That propelled Tuberville into a nine-point lead in the polls in mid-March, which is when the pandemic hit and the election was delayed.
When the national economic shutdown subsided somewhat in mid-May, the campaign resumed. Trump again inserted himself into the race by blasting Sessions again with yet another vitriolic attack. Trump said that Sessions had asked him four times to be attorney general. Finally, Sessions took up for himself and quickly retorted that he never asked Trump for the job.
Folks, I have watched Sessions’ career as the state’s junior U.S. senator for 20 years and before that as Alabama’s attorney general, and I am here to tell you that his truth, veracity and integrity trumps Trump by a country mile. Those qualities are not Trump’s forte. However, they have been Sessions’ for his 30-plus years in public service in Alabama.
In fact, Trump owed more to Sessions than naming him attorney general. When Trump began his quest for the GOP nomination, he was given very little chance. Sessions’ endorsement as the nation’s most conservative senator gave the bombastic, egocentric New Yorker credibility and lent impetus to his race for the White House.
Actually, I said then that Sessions’ acquiescence to becoming attorney general was a step down from being a veteran senator and chairman of the Judiciary Committee in a safe seat. You can bet your bottom dollar that he is now sorry he accepted the post. It is apparent he is not going to get Trump’s endorsement for obvious reasons. He would not break the law or do Trump’s bidding, so Trump hates him.
Trump has reaffirmed his endorsement of Tuberville. Historically in Alabama politics, endorsements by one politician in another race have not been advantageous. In fact, they have been counterproductive. Alabamians have inherently resented endorsements.
However in this race, my guess is that Trump is so popular among Republican voters in Alabama that his attacks on Sessions and endorsement of Tuberville will propel the former coach to victory. In fact, polls show Tuberville with a double-digit lead. He has run a good campaign, staying on point and simply saying, “I am going to support Donald Trump.”
Have a happy Fourth of July.
