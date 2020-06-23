As we end the first half of 2020, there is no doubt that the coronavirus is the story of the year. The coronavirus saga and its devastation of the nation’s and state’s economic well-being may be the story of the decade.
How has the coronavirus affected Alabama politics? The answer is negligibly, if at all. The Republican primary runoff to hold a U.S. Senate seat was postponed by the virus epidemic. It is set for July 14, which is right around the corner. The race between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions should be close and interesting.
The virus delay did affect this race in one regard, if the vote had been held March 31 as planned, Tuberville had the advantage and the momentum. The almost four-month delay may have delayed that train. To what degree we will not know, until the votes are counted. Tuberville’s campaign has been based on his being loyal to President Donald Trump.
Sessions and Tuberville were given a golden opportunity to use the four-month hiatus to do some good, old-fashioned, one-on-one campaigning, if only by phone. If one of them did it, it could make the difference. We will soon see. People still like to be asked personally for their vote.
The next elections will not be until 2022. It will be a big year. It is a gubernatorial year, and there may well be an open U.S. Senate seat. Sen. Richard Shelby will be 88. It would be a blessing beyond measure if he ran again. However, at that age he may choose to retire. Gov. Kay Ivey will be 78 in 2022. She will more than likely not run for a second term.
The one development that has occurred during the virus saga is that Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has made it clear that he will run for governor in 2022. If it were not apparent before, it is obvious now. He inserted himself into the coronavirus episode. In many instances he appeared to usurp the center stage from Ivey.
The young lieutenant governor first urged an aggressive public health response, differing from Ivey. She made a comment about his out-of-nowhere position. She then forgave him and gave him a position on one of her many meaningless task forces.
Ainsworth then changed courses and tweeted that the state’s businesses should reopen before the governor’s recommended date. She seemed neither deterred nor miffed by his second assertion of a policy position. Having been around Alabama politics a lot longer than Ainsworth, she may be savvy enough to know that she is giving him just enough rope to hang himself.
Ivey cut her political teeth campaigning for Lurleen Wallace for governor in 1966. That was 15 years before Ainsworth was born in 1981. I doubt he knows about a similar scenario that played out 50 years ago where a lieutenant governor got too big for his britches and overly and overtly tried to play governor.
George Wallace had won his second term as governor in 1970. If you count Lurleen Wallace’s 1966 victory, it would be his third straight gubernatorial victory. He was running for president in 1972 and was shot by a crazed, would-be assassin in a Maryland parking lot. Wallace was near death from the multiple wounds and had to be hospitalized in Maryland for three to four months. It was a miracle he survived.
Another young lieutenant governor, Jere Beasley, had been elected in 1970, primarily because the Wallace people had supported him. Beasley seemed to insert himself overtly as governor during Wallace’s bedridden absence. The governor’s people actually had to fly him back home from his recovery for a day so that he could remain governor.
Folks never seemed to forgive Beasley for this ambitious assertion of power. In his next race for reelection, Beasley trailed Charles Woods in the first primary and barely won the runoff. Four years later, in the monumental 1978 governor’s race — which Fob James ultimately won — Beasley finished fifth, even though he spent lots of money.
Speaking of money, losing the 1978 governor’s race was the best thing that ever happened to Beasley. He began practicing law in Montgomery and became one of the more prominent plaintiff lawyers in America. He and his wife, Sarah, have had a much happier and prosperous life out of politics.
