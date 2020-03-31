For I heard them say, “Let us go to Dothan,” and so says Harold.
Harold is a talkative, friendly guy who works the entrance door at Love in Action on Thursday mornings. The homeless line up outside waiting for free breakfast served after the worship service. LIA director Ken Tuck leads praise hymns, a message, and then prayer, followed by breakfast. Many of the homeless then sign up for the free medical clinic that starts around 5 p.m. or whenever the volunteer medical staff shows up. “Harold , are you from Dothan?” I asked.
“Nope, Lake Charles , Louisiana,” he replied. “I was a sheet rock worker and painter until about 4 years ago I had a stroke. The stroke left me weak on right side so can’t do that anymore. I was on disability. I got put in jail for assault, but I was just defending myself from this dude. I couldn’t make bail so was in jail for two years and lost my disability.
“When I came up for trial, they said if I pleaded no contest they’d let me out for time served, so I did. Out of jail I had nowhere to go. All my family is dead but me, so I drifted down to New Orleans. There I met this dude from Dothan. The police picked us up and offered to buy us a ticket to leave. He said, ‘Let’s go to Dothan.’ I didn’t have anywhere else to go, so I agreed to come along. When bus stopped in Mobile he got off, but I stayed and came to Dothan. I was here for a while then I heard about a homeless shelter in Albany, Georgia. I got over there but I liked Dothan better. The Methodist church bought me a bus ticket to get back to Dothan. I’ve been living in a tent over near Liddon furniture store. Brock and Stout lawyers are helping me get my disability back. I have to have an address to get my disability and living in a tent don’t count. Love in Action lets me use their address for my disability. If I can get my disability back, I can get me a place and get out of that tent.
“In the meantime, I’m helping out down here. I come to the medical clinic for my Seroquel; it helps my nerves.”
Just then Ken came up ready to start the morning service so Harold had to get to work letting in the morning crowd waiting to eat.
These are difficult times for us all but especially the homeless and those who live paycheck-to-paycheck. Churches in our area are suspending services, but if we ever needed churches and our social agencies to stay open, now is the time. It’s easy to be a warrior in peacetime, but now we are at war with a virus that, although frightening, is avoided with reasonable precaution . Real warriors always march to the sound of the guns. The sound of battle is all around us. Be a warrior and get in the fight.
Steve Stokes is a semi-retired physician in Dothan, and a medical volunteer for Love in Action.
