It took the nation's capital 95 years to regain its place atop the baseball world, and just three weeks to call off the celebration.
This Thursday, the World Series championship banner was to be hoisted above a packed Nationals Park. But alas, it is not to be. The season's opener is yet another victim of the dreaded coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 3,000 lives and brought the entire country to its economic knees.
Baseball fans can hardly claim that delaying the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season is anywhere close to this deadly visitor's most serious impact, when so many fellow Americans are suffering possibly fatal physical distress and hopefully curable economic woes.
But even in an era in which professional football has displaced baseball as the nation's No. 1 spectator sport, it still retains a special place in American life. Its season still mirrors the cycle of life, from the hopeful new beginnings each spring to the bitter end for all but one team in the chilly days of autumn.
That is especially true for those of us old enough to recall the pre-television days when baseball was king and football in college campus stadiums drew far more attention than the pay-for-play version that often unfolded on urban fields used primarily for baseball.
Opening Day is always special. But this one loomed as especially so, one to which Washington sports fans looked forward all winter. After all, aside from the multi-champion New York Yankees of yore, how often does any city get to see the raising of the ultimate emblem of baseball success at its local park?
Last October's thrilling victory over the Houston Astros, whose own 2017 championship was later revealed to be tainted, was especially memorable, a once-in-a-lifetime event so greatly enjoyed because it was so unexpected. Five times in four rounds, the Nationals overcame late inning deficits to win games where defeats would have meant elimination.
As noted at the time, Washington's first World Series since a 1933 defeat came at a time of sports renewal for a city whose cellar dwelling reputation was once exemplified by the slogan: "First in war, first in peace, and last in the American League."
Though Washington's once mighty NFL Redskins remain dormant and its NBA Wizards consistently lame, 2018 saw the Capitals finally win hockey's Stanley Cup for the first time in their 44-year existence. In 2019, they were joined as champions by the WNBA's Mystics.
And general manager Mike Rizzo's smarts and the Lerner family's resources built a baseball team that captured a division title less than a decade after 34 years of longing finally resulted in the acquisition of a franchise moved from Montreal. But ultimate success was elusive; four times in six years, the team's hopes were snuffed out in the first playoff round.
This time, though, the baseball gods were with Washington. Youthful star Juan Soto's double skipped past a rookie Milwaukee outfielder's grasp to win the wild-card game, veteran Howie Kendrick's 10th inning grand slam stunned the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, and another Kendrick homer glanced decisively off the Houston ballpark's right field foul pole. Late one chilly October night, the Nationals inexplicably won it all.
And after a winter in which many of these triumphs were repeatedly replayed on the team's local cable channel, the team's 2020 version seemed fully prepared to seek what has become a most elusive baseball goal, a back-to-back title.
Its four ace starters were back and healthy. The once shaky bullpen had been fortified. Rizzo did his usually expert job of finding affordable new role pieces. And he had groomed a prize rookie, Carter Kieboom, to replace star third baseman Anthony Rendon, decamped for greener pastures in Southern California.
Then, just two weeks before their opener in New York and three weeks before the planned celebration in Washington, the new season abruptly stopped as sports joined the rest of American life in confronting the new world of social distancing.
At the hour this Thursday when many of us had planned to be in our seats at Nationals Park to watch the raising of the long-sought flag and to cheer when either Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg took the mound, the stadium will be empty. So will be the surrounding streets.
Instead of Opening Day, the team's local broadcast outlet will reshow last October's breakthrough wild-card game. The end of the pause is not yet in sight.
And though it means the Nationals may remain baseball's champions longer than they or their rivals had planned, it's hardly what the team, its fans or the country would prefer.
Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Readers may write to him via email at: carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.
