My workspace has moved three times over the last three months.
In March, my L-shaped desk in the newsroom was in earshot of my colleagues discussing the relevant topics of the day, which often solicit anecdotes from coworkers who have worked for the Dothan Eagle since before I was born. I don’t have many of my own stories, yet, but I like to listen.
In April, my laptop was set up in my house’s multipurpose room, which primarily functions as my son’s playroom. His toys would keep him busy for roughly 20 minutes at a time.
In May, my now 1-year-old bouncing (not so baby, anymore) boy’s curiosity could not be contained to his playroom as he mastered walking and climbing. To allow him to roam more freely in the common area of our house and to keep a watchful eye, my workspace migrated to our sofa console table in the foyer. His interest turned toward any household item he could take from its proper place and move elsewhere.
I leave the front door open so he can watch various vehicles pass by through the storm door. That’s about the only place he will sit still for a little while.
Like many working parents of young children, COVID-19 has turned our daily lives into a delicate juggling act. We’ve tried our best to keep up the performance, but we’ve certainly dropped a ball a time or two.
We’ve allowed him to watch TV more often than we would have liked, though he certainly doesn’t mind. He’s partial to movies with singing and music, which inspire his feet to dance a little jig.
I tried to schedule interviews when I knew he’d be down for a nap, though that window was never large and news waits for no one. I’ve had more than one interview that has been interrupted with him crying at my feet. I’ve had to politely excuse myself to get him a fruit pouch or puffs.
Throughout this time, I’m thankful for those that have understood my not-so-unique circumstance and grateful for the ability to still report the news during these incredibly uncertain times.
I’m also thankful for Aladdin, which is currently captivating my son’s attention as I finish typing about my view from home.
While I’m certainly going to miss sharing my weekdays with my family, I am thankful to finally be returning to the office.
On Monday, my son returns to daycare and I return to my preferred workspace at the corner of North Oates and Troy streets, reprieved of a tiresome, albeit interesting, balancing act.
Staff writer Sable Riley
