One of the really good guys in Alabama government took over the reigns as president of the Alabama Association of County Commissioners this summer. David Money, Henry County probate judge and county commission chairman, is an outstanding leader for his county. He is revered by his folks in Abbeville, Headland and throughout his home county.
Henry County is one of the friendlier counties you will ever enter. Money is their boy or maybe you might say, “their David.” You can see a look of admiration and reverence for him in the eyes of his people when they look at him. He was reared in Henry County, and he knows most of the folks there.
His best buddy is his neighbor and friend, Jimmy Rane, the Yellow Fella. Some say this big, old Henry County boy is one of the wealthier men in the state. Rane still lives in Abbeville and has his business center there. He and Money visit over coffee several times a week.
To observe the folks and relationships of Henry County epitomizes the saying made popular by the late, great Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Windham: “Alabama is just a big front porch.”
Having told you about Money, Rane and Henry County reminds me of another story about the county that I will share with you. Bill Baxley, like most politicians, had his favorite stories. One that he told repeatedly throughout the years was about Squatlow, an old guy.
Squatlow was nicknamed that because he would squat down close to the ground whenever he would talk with folks. You have seen old guys who do that, squat down while they talk. Old Squatlow would hunker down with a chew of tobacco in his mouth and gossip and swap stories all day.
Baxley was a young district attorney for Houston and Henry counties. Houston is a fairly large county; Dothan is the county seat. Houston had about 90% of the people in the circuit with Henry County being the home to about 10%. Baxley was a 25-year-old DA, and he would travel to court on occasion in Henry County to prosecute the few wayward criminals they had in Henry County.
Baxley, like most politicians, would stop at a country store and drink a Coke with the folks in the area. Henry County is a sparsely populated, rural county in the Wiregrass with two small towns, Abbeville and Headland. Abbeville happens to be the county seat. This story takes place in the early 1960s about the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Squatlow was a mechanic in a gas station and grocery store in the obscure community of Tumbleton in Henry County. Most folks in that area refer to Tumbleton as “Shelleyville” because most of the people have the surname Shelley. Squatlow’s whole world was no bigger than that county. The biggest places he had ever been were Abbeville and Headland with a population of about 1,000 people each.
Well, they may have been back in the woods, but they sure knew about the Cuban Missile Crisis and the standoff between the U.S. and Russia. The whole world was on edge.
During the crisis, Baxley was traveling to court in Henry County. He stopped by Squatlow’s store in Tumbleton. Squatlow and all the folks in the little community were scared. This was obviously the topic of conversation that day.
Old Squatlow sauntered down in his lowest squatting position and just shook his head.
“You know, I’ve been thinking about it all night, and I just know those damn Russians are going to bomb Abbeville,” he said. “Yeah, they gonna drop one of them atom bombs right on Abbeville.”
Baxley looked at Squatlow and said, “Squatlow, why in the world would the Russians drop a bomb on Abbeville, Alabama?”
Squatlow looked at Baxley like he was the most stupid person he had ever seen. He shook his head at how ignorant this young, 25-year-old lawyer was. He looked at Baxley and said, “Boy, don’t you know nothing? Don’t you know that Abbeville is the county seat of Henry County?”
