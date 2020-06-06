Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS NORTH FLORIDA AND EXTREME SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTH GEORGIA. ...IMPACTS FROM CRISTOBAL WILL EXTEND WELL EAST OF THE CENTER... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE STORM SURGE WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR COASTAL DIXIE, COASTAL FRANKLIN, COASTAL JEFFERSON, COASTAL TAYLOR, AND COASTAL WAKULLA * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 490 MILES SOUTHWEST OF PANAMA CITY OR ABOUT 490 MILES SOUTHWEST OF APALACHICOLA - 24.2N 90.1W - STORM INTENSITY 50 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 12 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ CRISTOBAL CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTHWARD THROUGH THE GULF THIS MORNING, AND WHILE IT IS A LITTLE STRONGER, THE ENVIRONMENT REMAINS HOSTILE FOR MUCH STRENGTHENING THROUGH LANDFALL LATE SUNDAY. WHILE CRISTOBAL IS FORECAST TO MOVE INLAND FAR WEST OF THE LOCAL AREA, IMPACTS WILL EXTEND WELL EAST OF THE CENTER. THESE INCLUDE COASTAL FLOODING, HEAVY RAINFALL, AND AN ELEVATED TORNADO THREAT OVER THE NORTH FLORIDA, WITH GUSTY WINDS, HIGH SURF, RIP CURRENTS, AND WATERSPOUTS OVER THE ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS. THE STORM SURGE WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND IS REPLACED WITH A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY. WHILE THERE IS NO LONGER THE THE POSSIBILITY OF LIFE-THREATENING INUNDATION, COASTAL FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION AT POINTS NEAR THE COAST AT TIMES OF HIGH TIDE ON SUNDAY, WITH THE HIGHEST VALUES IN THE FLORIDA BIG BEND. HIGH SURF MAY ALSO LEAD TO BEACH EROSION, ESPECIALLY FOR BEACHES WEST OF APALACHICOLA. LIFE THREATENING RIP CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SURF CONDITIONS WILL ABOUND. AS BANDS OF RAIN WRAP AROUND THE EASTERN SIDE OF CRISTOBAL, PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN SHOULD BE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT AND THROUGH THE DAY ON SUNDAY. IN GENERAL, 3 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTH FLORIDA, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE WHERE MULTIPLE BANDS IMPACT THE SAME AREA. THE GREATEST THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING WILL REMAIN CONFINED TO NORTH FLORIDA. AS RAIN BANDS MOVE INLAND, THE POTENTIAL FOR A TORNADO OR TWO WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE NEAR THE PANHANDLE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA BIG BEND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTH FLORIDA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE NORTH FLORIDA COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE INTERIOR FLORIDA PANHANDLE, BIG BEND, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND SOUTH GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE GULF OF MEXICO OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE FL REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.