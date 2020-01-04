In the dictionary according to Celeste, “melancholy” is defined as “the week between Christmas and New Year.” Baby Jesus has been celebrated. Santa has come and gone and left a mess in the den. In the front yard, Frosty has wilted from weather. The lights dangle in need of dismantling. The festivities need untangling. The manger scene needs to go back to the attic. Ugh. Tomorrow.
The solstice passed, but only just. The days lengthen by mere imperceptible seconds. Spring is a weary trudge away. The azalea and dogwood buds sleep deep in the dark. Oh, to be bears and snuggle through the dreary and wake when birds chirp again, to skip from the death of winter to the life of spring.
We pop the bubbly and turn the calendar. We resolve that this is the year we’ve been waiting for. “Here’s to the new year. May she be a damn sight better than the old one,” Colonel Potter cheers annually on M*A*S*H.
As the clock strikes midnight, we croon the New Year’s anthem:
“Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot, and auld lang syne?”
“Auld lang syne” translates from Scottish to English literally “old long since.” While toasting good days to come, we “raise a cup of kindness yet” and ache for what we’ve lost.
“We two have run about the slopes, and picked the daisies fine;
But we've wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.”
In one of my favorite books, Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DiCamillo, the narrator, 10-year-old India Opal Buloni, shares a Littmus Lozenge with her almost-blind, elderly friend, Gloria Dump. (A Littmus Lozenge is a piece of candy that’s imbued with sorrow.)
“’Do you like it?’ I asked her.
‘Mmmm-hmmm.’ She nodded her head slowly. ‘It taste sweet. But it also taste like people leaving.’”
We sing “Auld Lang Syne” to bridge the liminal passage in-between the years. We lived in the last year. We will live in the next year. But in this infinitesimal transition, over this threshold, where we linger uncertainly for what’s to come, we sing about what we know. We sing about what was. We sing it goodbye. We put the last year to bed and serenade it to sleep. It is lonely and sweet; it is auld lang syne.
My auld lang synes for 2019 include the wedding ceremony of Baby B, the welcoming to our family of her beloved, the independent spirit of Baby A who began graduate school, and the welding adventures of Baby Boy. In 2019, Chuck and I marked “raise children” off our to-do list. We did a good job. A solid C+. I am wistful and proud, like auld lang syne.
I achieved personal auld lang synes in 2019. I strived for one of them for five years. Three more made me feel sharp, reassured me of my abilities. An advice tidbit to my children and to others, especially women over 50: Choose to do something difficult every year to make you feel relevant, whatever that looks like for you. Keep the waters moving. Stagnation drowns auld lang syne.
“We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared, since auld lang syne.”
“Auld Lang Syne” sounds like people leaving. It wails with longing. But I hear acceptance and gratitude in the lyrics. Do you hear it? Life ambles on. Aren’t we glad for what we had? We’ll hold it in our hearts, for auld lang syne.
“And there's a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o' thine!
And we'll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.”
Thank you, 2019. Well, hello there, 2020.
Celeste King Conner proposes auld lang syne should be a verb, as in auld lang syne her at celestekconner@gmail.com.
