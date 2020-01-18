I’ve rarely proclaimed unattainable New Year’s resolutions. My heart’s just not in it. It’s too cold and rainy. Or too hot and rainy. It gets dark too early. I am not going to eat better or exercise more. I’m not going to be a better person by staunch determination. I will be a better person by virtue of the fact that I get a little better every year. (Virtue of the fact. What does that even mean? Why do we say that?) As I age, I care less about things that don’t matter, and I care more about other people. I care less about how impressive they appear and more about how broken their hearts are. I pretend less. Oh, I pretend plenty. But I pretend less than I did last year and the year before that. I am better at picking out the pretenders, too.
Lawdy, that sounds pretentious.
I resolve to be less pretentious this year. My daughter Abby told me, “I like you better since you gave up.” I resolve to steadfastly give up nonsensical conceit. Then, I resolve to give it up again, and again, when I get jealous of the Joneses.
I resolve to not be held captive by boring conversations. Life is ticking away too quickly to settle for humdrum. Recently, at a birthday dinner with friends, we somehow deliberated health insurance for about 20 minutes, until I exclaimed, “We never see each other, and we’re talking cotton-pickin’ healthcare premiums!” I resolve to never debate Blue Cross/Blue Shield at a girlfriend gathering ever again. Or let the conversation sink to such disparaging depths. Come cry on my shoulder, but don’t whine to me about co-pays.
I resolve to say “cotton-pickin’” as an expletive every chance I get. I’ve never picked cotton, so I’m not worthy of the phrase, but I’m respectful of it, and I don’t want it plowed under on my watch.
I resolve to never listen to another discussion regarding manicures or pedicures. I don’t care a whit whether it’s dip or gel. Relatedly, I resolve to listen to more Dolly Parton. I never lost her, but lately, she’s been singing to my heart extra fierce. I listened to “Wildflowers” with fresh ears, perhaps because my children are grown and my parents are gone. Women with children and parents need to tend gardens. Aging women can bloom again as wildflowers. If I ever meet Dolly, I resolve to ask her advice on rocking old age and to not ask her, “What color is your nail polish?”
I resolve to daydream, ponder, chew on, ruminate, contemplate, and mull over something stimulating during fatiguing conversations out of my control. I resolve to pretend I’m texting while eavesdropping and record funny quotes like:
“Quit cussin’ in the hospital!”
“I’d get more done if I didn’t have to wear a bra.”
“If y’all gone raise her to be like y’all, let’s get this broken heart over with.” (To which I interjected, “You just wrote a country music song.” He said, “I been writin’ ‘em my whole life, but I didn’t want the money.”)
Perhaps this year I’ll channel my inner Dolly and write country music songs out of quotes I steal from strangers. I doubt it.
Perhaps I’ll park towards the back of the lot and walk a few extra steps to the grocery store. But probably not.
Perhaps I’ll continue to hide chocolate and Cheez-Its from my chicks, even though they’ve flown. Just for fun.
I need an eye checkup in 2020, but that’s so cotton-pickin’ obvious, I’m not mentioning it.
Celeste King Conner resolves to get her nails done, but she regrets burdening you with the tedium. Resolve to email something interesting to her at celestekconner@gmail.com.
