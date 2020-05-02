It’s strange how the mind works while you’re unaware. Maybe strange isn’t the right word, because it makes sense when you think it through.
I’ve had a song stuck in my head all day. Elton John. I like most of his stuff, but I don’t really care for the tune rattling around — “Circle of Life,” the one from “The Lion King.”
It has this line, “eat or be eaten,” that always struck me as dire, and too close to an underlying present theme we dare not consider.
Still, I almost enjoy what scientists call “involuntary musical imagery.” I usually have music playing around me, and if it just plays in my head, that’s a bonus. And live music is something I’ve missed since the arrival of coronavirus – quite literally.
We had tickets to hear Chicago in Birmingham. We had tickets to hear Allison Krauss in Montgomery. Those shows evaporated. Maybe they’ll be rescheduled. I’m not holding my breath.
Instead, I’ve gotten interested in the live music going on in the back yard, courtesy of the birds — real ones, not to be confused with the “Eight Miles High” and “Turn, Turn, Turn” Byrds. Sitting on the patio-turned-office, where I’ve been working from home, I am able to watch the wren fledglings flit around the blanket of confederate jasmine that has engulfed the weeping yaupon. I could almost hear the mama bird telling them to go play on the jasmine and practice their wingwork.
They’d thrust themselves from one dangling, flowered vine to another, flapping madly in a wobbly trajectory. Occasionally they’ll miss a branch and drop, and I’d hear a thud in the leaves. A chirp later, they’ve popped back up into the vines. And they chirp constantly, when they’re not poking their little beaks into the jasmine flowers.
I know next to nothing about birds, but as I sit in the breezeway, I pay attention to the call of the wild. At first it sounds like a cacophony — an avian choir, with every bird singing from a different hymnal. But as I listen more closely, it’s easy to pick out the different voices, timbres and tones, from birds large and small, some almost within reach, others far down the block. I soon picked out a rhythmic grunt, and imagined a bird that sounded like that was probably not very attractive. I crept across the patio and looked out into the yard toward the sound. There sat a young chipmunk, up on his haunches, joining the chorus.
Perhaps one day I’ll be able to recognize the voices, and discern the mockingbirds from the brown thrashers, wrens, cardinals and crows.
That reminded me of my cardinal nest in the tea olive tree. I’d been keeping an eye on the two blue speckled eggs. A day or two ago, the eggs were gone. Only a couple of shell fragments remained. I’d seen no cardinal fledglings, but I have seen a hawk or two.
It dawned on me that “The Lion King” earworm had started soon afterward.
Circle of life indeed.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
