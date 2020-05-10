Hospital Week has deeper meaning this year as the Flowers Hospital team celebrates our work to provide, safe, high-quality care for the patients of the wiregrass region.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it crystal clear just how much communities rely on their local hospitals and also how much we rely on you. During the past few weeks, we’ve felt an outpouring of support, and we are grateful to everyone who has delivered a meal, sewn a facemask, left a card or sign, participated in parades around campus, gathered to focus thoughts and prayers over our team, or who has just reached out to a member of our team with a “Thank you.” Thank you for the support and appreciation. You are as much a part of the Flowers Family as one of our employees.
Flowers Hospital is used to responding in times of crisis. But this pandemic is unlike anything any of us has ever experienced. And we know it has created anxiety for many people, especially when it comes to seeking healthcare services. So, we want you to know two things.
First, you can rely on us to maintain a safe environment for patients and employees. We are taking extraordinary measures – going above and beyond all of our normal efforts to keep our hospital clean and safe – because if you need healthcare, we want you to feel confident and to know you are protected. We are screening everyone who comes into the hospital, providing facemasks and other personal protective equipment to staff and patients, rearranging our environments to enable social distancing, and caring for our confirmed COVID-19 patients in an area that is separate and isolated from the rest of the hospital. We are expanding testing to provide our physicians and caregivers confidence in the infection status of each patient to reduce the risk of unnecessary spread and preserve precious supply resources. Of course, our cleaning staff is disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and doing a terrific job of keeping the hospital clean.
We also want you to know that if you have sudden symptoms that may indicate an emergency health concern, you can – and you should – seek immediate medical attention. Tragically, people with serious emergencies, including heart attacks and stroke, are waiting too long for medical care. Getting fast medical treatment may be the difference between life and death – so please, do not ignore or rationalize the signs of a health emergency. Call 911, come to the hospital, and get the help you need. We will provide you with a safe environment of care. Please do not try and “tough it out.”
The same goes for chronic conditions and even routine healthcare needs. Many of our doctors offer telehealth visits for those who prefer not to come into the office. But, if an in-person visit is required, we are keeping our offices safe – so you can visit your doctor, if needed.
This is hospital week, and I am so proud of our team and the way they have stepped up to this new normal and championed the precautions we know reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria. I am proud of everyone in our community who has stayed home to help flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Standing together we have seen how powerful our human connection really is. Please, keep standing together – but stay six feet apart. Wash your hands frequently. Tell someone how much you appreciate them. And, if you need healthcare, please do not be afraid. I ask that you respect viruses, their potential as a contagion and impact on our loved ones, but know that Flowers is here and prepared to care for you and also to keep you safe.
Justin Bryant is interim CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.