A couple of years ago, I heard a public radio replay of a two-part Sporkful podcast about a particular sheep brain sandwich from a small restaurant in Syria. By the time the broadcast was over, I was ready to dust off my passport and book a trip to Mesopotamia.
They discussed the sandwich in exacting detail — the fresh baked bread, tomatoes, Syrian pickles, garlic lemon sauce, and Baharat, a mix of exotic spices that date to the Ottoman Empire. Clearly it was not to be missed. “It’s a magnificent sandwich,” one displaced Aleppian said. “It just melts.”
The question was whether the sandwich shop, Syrjeia, still exists. Considering the strife Aleppo has seen through history, and a decade-long Syrian civil war that rages even now, it’s a wonder the city still exists, let alone a small sandwich shop.
The Holy Grail of sandwiches is worthless if you can’t reach it.
I couldn’t help but think of the Aleppo sandwich when I found out that Dothan’s Atlanta Bread Company had closed permanently.
If I could produce podcasts, I may be able to do a two-parter on Atlanta Bread Company’s role in the community over the last 20 years. And it would have similar elements to the Syrjeia story, but without the sheep brains.
While the food was consistently good, what made ABC special was its people, starting with Matt Howell and his family, the owner-operators. It seemed Matt was always in the house, and always venturing from behind the counter to visit with customers and ensure that everything was to their satisfaction. More than that, he made the effort to get to know hundreds of regular customers on a personal level, and many returned the effort, keeping up with Matt and his wife, Kaki, and the milestones in their and their children’s lives.
It was more than a restaurant. It was a refuge, study space, living room, and adjunct office. Before the death of his mother, a friend who lives in South America would buzz into town regularly to check on her. A freelancer, he would block out time for work and decamp to ABC for his office hours, with free Wi-Fi and a bottomless cup of Lavazza coffee.
At any given time, there were Bible study groups, family reunions, work meetings, gatherings of friends, and the occasional transfer of children by custodial parents living in different areas.
From the outside, we cannot know all the reasons behind the decision to close the store, although the downturn that led up to it was completely out of the owners’ control. The dining room shutdown mandated by the governor’s coronavirus order was likely the knockout punch. But months and months of seemingly endless road work made ingress and egress to ABC an exercise in frustration for would-be diners.
As the celebrated sandwich makers of war-torn Aleppo know, even the finest meal is worthless if a person cannot get to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.