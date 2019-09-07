Many in South Alabama watched the spaghetti models closely last week. Michael, 2018 's catastrophic hurricane that struck near Panama City, Florida, has not been forgotten.
And there was cause for concern. A couple of lines tracked Dorian across the Florida peninsula and then north toward the Panhandle.
So the waiting began---Dorian’s slow movement heightening anxiety. In South Florida and the Caribbean, the fear must have been far worse---a lot more spaghetti lines headed their way.
When Dorian finally hit in the Bahamas as a Cat 5, no one expected that it would sit there. Such a phenomenon seems unbelievable and unprecedented, but that’s not so. The Bible tells of a storm that may be the slowest hurricane of all time. I mentioned it earlier this year, so let’s see if you remember the prophet who predicted that storm. Was it Noah? Elijah? Jonah? Or was it Paul?
Think a moment.
Noah endured a flood, not a hurricane. Elijah was in a cave when terrible winds struck. Jonah boarded a ship to flee God and would never have chosen one destined for a storm.
It’s Paul. Paul is a prisoner sailing to Rome when his ship stops at Fair Havens on the south side of Crete. There, Paul says, “Sirs, I perceive that the voyage will be with injury and much loss...”
Julius, the centurion on board, respects Paul, but here’s the problem. It seems the Fair Havens’ harbor isn’t suitable for winter. So the ship sails on, hoping to reach a better port.
Scripture says, “Before very long, a wind of hurricane force, called the Northeaster, swept down from the island.” (Acts 27:14 NIV)
On that first terrible day, the sailors pass ropes under the ship to try to hold it together. On the second day, the ship takes such a beating that the sailors throw their cargo overboard. On the third day, they toss away their equipment. And on the fourth day, the storm is still raging.
Living so close to the coast, we know how hurricanes go: A hit, a calm, another hit, and then they’re gone. We can’t begin to imagine how those in the Bahamas suffered when Dorian stayed put. And Paul may have endured nearly 14 days with this hurricane.
In the midst of that crisis, Paul says: “Men, you should have taken my advice not to sail from Crete...” (Acts 27:21 NIV)
Paul isn’t trying to annoy them; he wants the men to listen to him. Then he tells them about his dream.
“Last night,” Paul says, “an angel...stood beside me and said, ‘Do not be afraid, Paul...God [will protect] the lives of all who sail with you.’” (Acts 27:23-24 NIV)
The men listen and believe. Even so, as the ship is breaking apart, the soldiers decide to kill all the prisoners to keep them from escaping. It’s only because the centurion Julius wants to protect Paul that Julius stops his soldiers from carrying out their plan. Once again, it’s because of Paul that everyone is saved.
The ship does break apart, but all aboard make it safely to a nearby island.
Paul didn’t have spaghetti models, airplanes, hurricane hunters, or any of the tremendous technology employed these past weeks with Dorian. Paul’s walk with Jesus was all Paul needed.
And the men aboard Paul’s ship were blessed. No, it didn’t feel that way in the midst of the storm, and it probably wouldn’t have to us had we been there. Nevertheless, each of these heathen men lived because of God and perhaps many came to believe in Him. A crisis can be a life-changing event. (Acts 27:1-28:16)
Hurricanes will batter your soul---they come to each and every one of us. Right now, you may be in a health, financial, or relationship crisis. If you’re discouraged, stay close to Jesus. He is your Shepherd. Pray, sing praise, read Scripture, meditate---let a disaster strengthen your faith.
With Jesus, nothing can separate you from the love of God. He will never leave you nor forsake you. (Romans 8:39, Deuteronomy 31:6)
The Rev. Mathews is an attorney, faith columnist, and the author of “Reaching to God.” You may contact her at Letters@RAMathews.com. Copyright © 2019 R.A. Mathews
