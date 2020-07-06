The latest report on tax receipts underscores the importance of our area’s diversified economy, showing that despite a COVID 19-related shutdown in the spring, tax receipts took a slight dip before rebounding in June.
In a time of uncertainty, that’s refreshing news.
While receipts were down more than $400,000 in May, June’s tax revenue exceeded anticipated intake by more than $600,000, more than covering the previous shortfall.
That’s not to suggest that our area has had an easy time of it. Several businesses did not survive the mandated shutdown and subsequent restrictions meant to slow the growth of COVID 19 infection in the area. Neither are we at the end of the challenge; the rate of infection in the area has not waned, and Houston County is considered a high-risk area based on coronavirus-related statistics.
However, this particular benchmark suggests our lot is not as bad as it could be. For that, Dothan residents should be thankful.
