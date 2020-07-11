Tuesday is an election day in Alabama, when voters are to determine the outcome of races thrown into runoffs in the March 3 primaries.
Shortly after the primaries, the advent of coronavirus cases in Alabama led state officials to postpone the runoffs until July, which seemed far enough out that the health crisis would have surely passed.
Now that date is imminent, and the coronavirus outlook is far worse, with Alabama posting record numbers of infection in the last two weeks.
That could potentially wreck the election. Although state officials have rolled back measures that shut down the state weeks ago, opting instead to suggest people stay home, use precautions when going out or both, Alabamians are basically on their own with regard to COVID-19 prevention. Late last week, the attorney general and secretary of state also reminded Alabamians that local election officials cannot require eligible voters to wear masks in order to cast their ballots.
The possibility of infection could keep voters away in droves.
Or not.
It’s possible that the result of Tuesday’s poll will show little change from the usual runoff election. In many ways, Alabamians have been going about their business with little regard to the viral threat. While the percentage of people wearing masks while out and about appears to have increased, many people don’t bother. Elected officials who appear in public without masks set a poor example, and for many, facial coverings are considered an affront to personal liberty or a political statement rather than a public health measure.
Ordinarily, we’d urge readers to exercise their right to vote, reminding them that it’s a privilege protected by generations of Americans who have fought and died for our freedoms. We’d remind them that in many parts of the world, ordinary people have no voice in their government or how leaders come to power.
Now we’ll urge voters to do whatever they feel is necessary to cast their ballot. Keep your distance from others. Wear a mask, if not for your own safety, then for that of others. Consider wearing gloves; if your polling place uses electronic check-in, you’ll have to sign a tablet with your finger or a stylus. Be aware that every voter before you has touched that surface or the provided stylus. If you have a stylus, take it with you. If not, bring a tissue and hand sanitizer to use afterward.
