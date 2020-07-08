Supporters of two GOP hopefuls vying for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District seat would surely think their chosen candidates did an outstanding job in a televised political forum hosted by WTVY Tuesday. Each underscored his conservatism, his business acumen, and his unwavering support of the Republican incumbent president, Donald Trump, along with nods to the importance of the military and agriculture industries to the economics of our district.
However, there was a great deal missing: Neither candidate spoke to plans to improve the Wiregrass area by bringing jobs, fostering industrial growth, energizing the creation of infrastructure, or addressing social ills that confound our nation. For the most part, the debate included many of the same sound bites from both candidates’ ad campaigns – there was little substance about the future of the 2nd District woven into the political rhetoric.
That should leave voters, especially those who were hoping for something to separate the two candidates, significantly disappointed.
The Republican who prevails in next week’s runoff will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November, and will likely win the seat, given the strength of the GOP in Alabama. They’ll follow Rep. Martha Roby, who carved out a legacy by taking on the intractable bureaucracy of the Veterans Administration in an attempt to ease the frustration of veterans seeking promised heath care.
Each man drove home the point that they’ve staked out a spot in the president’s amen corner, apparently hoping that will carry them to victory. However, any candidate is expected to pledge support of others in their same party. The organizations demand it.
Voters deserved more.
