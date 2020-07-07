One would be hard-pressed to find someone in America who isn’t familiar with the name George Floyd. It stirs a lot of emotion, as the name George Floyd stands as shorthand for the issue of black men and women killed by police, or the larger context of historic, systemic racial oppression in the United States. There are others who see George Floyd as an unworthy martyr whose criminal past would eclipse the horror of his unnecessary death.
“George Floyd” may well become a catalyst for lasting change in American society. In many ways, change has already begun.
Royta Giles should be a catalyst for change as well. His name is largely unknown, but his unnecessary death should resonate across all racial, class, and socioeconomic barriers.
Royta was an 8-year-old child, out with his family in a suburban Birmingham shopping mall when he was struck and killed by gunfire from quarrelling youths in the mall. The race of the child and those responsible for his death is irrelevant. No child, no parent, no grandmother should be wary of random gunfire in a shopping mall.
Royta Giles should become a rallying cry for efforts to reduce gun violence. His name should be shorthand. His innocent life, randomly snuffed out by the violence of others, should mean something to us all.
