An aspect of the coronavirus pandemic that holds promise for future patients is the identification of people who carry antibodies for the disease. While testing for the disease itself remains out of reach for those without symptoms or who fail to meet established criteria, tests for antibodies are more readily available.
Dothan City Schools' officials deserve commendation for an initiative to provide antibody testing for any school employee who is interested, at no cost to the worker. Alabama Clinics, located on U.S. Highway 52, will conduct the drive-through testing on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While the tests don’t determine whether a person has COVID-19, the identification of antibodies can give a person of measure of reassurance, that they could be protected against future infection. There’s also some indication that those antibodies may be helpful in the quest to develop a vaccine.
However, the school system’s goal is to provide a measure of “comfort and possible understanding during this unsettling time,” Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards said.
Considering that school employees will eventually return to their duties, along with hundreds of youngsters in close proximity, every reassurance, however small, is worthwhile.
