With kickoff of the 71st Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament drawing near, it’s fitting that the portion of South Cherokee Avenue leading to the Dothan Country Club was designated as the Press Thornton Memorial Drive Thursday.
Dr. Press Thornton, the Dothan dentist whose father, Press Thornton Sr., started the tournament for junior golfers in 1950, oversaw the tournament for 64 years before his death earlier this year at age 91.
The tournament, which draws young golfers from all over the world, has created an economic impact of more than $30 million for the city since its inception. More important, however, is the impact the storied tournament has had on the sport of golf and the generations of players who have honed their game and their sportsmanship on the manicured links.
The designation is well-deserved.
