Many Alabamians think the time has come to lift the stay-at-home mandate issued earlier this month.
Gov. Kay Ivey isn’t among them. On Tuesday, she announced a gradual easing beginning May 1 following the end of the current order. But she is by no means throwing open the doors.
“Let me be abundantly clear,” she said during Tuesday’s announcement. “The threat of COVID-19 is not over. We are still seeing the virus spread.”
It’s a measured and well-reasoned response that addresses both the threat of resurgence and need to get the state’s wheels of commerce turning again.
It’s a partial plan that doesn’t satisfy everyone. Hospitals can perform elective surgeries. Retail establishments can open with restrictions. Restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, and fitness operations cannot.
As always, Alabamians can make their own choices about when to go out and about, at least if there is no obligation involved. Employment is another matter. Those who have been idled – laid off, furloughed, or sent home during the shutdown — will become ineligible for unemployment benefits if they’re asked to return to work and refuse.
It’s inevitable that our lives return to normal, and Gov. Ivey’s abundance of caution looks a lot better than the position of Georgia’s governor, whose broad re-opening plan drew harsh criticism.
Gov. Ivey has had many voices in her ears. The people of Alabama are fortunate that those she’s listening to belong to the state’s health officials.
