With the reported violence and unrest in cities across the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it’s understandable if local residents were uneasy about the organization of a protest to take place in our own city. Several hundred people gathered around the intersection of Oates and Main streets on Sunday afternoon to express outrage at the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
However, protestors in Dothan, unlike those in other parts of the country, took great pains to ensure the event was peaceful, calm, and nonviolent.
“We are here to make a difference, peacefully, to promote change,” one of the event organizers told the crowd. “This is our city, not Minnesota. I love Dothan.”
There was no destruction of property, no rioting, no looting — just a group of dismayed Americans gathering to voice their concern about social injustices that have reached a tipping point.
It’s important to note that attendance at Dothan’s Sunday afternoon protest represented a constellation of races, all of whom appeared to share the same agenda.
Societal change is incremental and nuanced, and a blunt fist of violence is simply an impediment to positive outcome.
Sunday’s protestors understand; part of the event was a voter registration drive, and the message that real change begins at the ballot box.
