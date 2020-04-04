W hen the coronavirus pandemic began barreling through the nation, many of our routines fell by the wayside. Among those is the race for public office in Alabama.
In ordinary circumstances, there would have been a tremendous campaign push among those who landed in a runoff after Alabama’s March 3 primaries. We might have heard a great deal from Barry Moore and Jeff Coleman, who are in a runoff for Alabama’s District 2 congressional seat, and Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions, who are fighting for the GOP nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November. Instead, the campaigns seem to have cooled their jets, at least publicly. The March 31 runoff date has been rescheduled for summer, and the candidates have cut back drastically at a time when no one would likely be paying attention to them anyway.
However, someone somewhere has been paying attention.
Like most Republican candidates for office, Sessions has made his support of and proximity to President Donald Trump a central theme. That apparently doesn’t sit well with the chief executive, who has made no secret of his disdain for his former attorney general, who fell from favor with the president when he recused himself from the Russia investigation early in his tenure in the Trump cabinet.
Recently, the Trump re-election campaign sent a letter to Sessions, objecting to Sessions’ portrayal of himself as a Trump supporter in a campaign mailer.
The March 31 letter sent by Michael S. Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, accused Sessions of attempting to “misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of Trump,” in the campaign mailer that mentioned Trump’s name 22 times.
“The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 Supporter,’” Glassner wrote.
That depends on perspective. Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, jumping on the bandwagon long before most others even heard the music. Through a stormy brief stint as AG, including personal attacks and public humiliation, Sessions continues to pledge his allegiance to the commander-in-chief.
The letter, with its cease-and-desist vibe, adds an interesting wrinkle to an already surprising race. Sessions has long been a favorite son in Alabama, and prognosticators assumed the Senate seat was his for the taking. Instead, political newcomer Tuberville forced the veteran politician into a runoff.
The July runoff election may well be a referendum on the popularity of Trump versus the popularity of Sessions.
However, among the unknowns is the will of Alabama’s electorate, which votes its conscience despite outside forces.
