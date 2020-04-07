A Dale County attorney who filed 40 motions on behalf of clients in Alabama prisons is essentially sounding an alarm about a potential for cascading coronavirus infection behind bars.
David Harrison wants judges to revisit his clients’ split sentences and grant early release to several non-violent prisoners.
There have been no positive cases reported among Alabama’s 27, 431 state inmates. That’s a false sense of security, as only 30 state inmates have been tested for coronavirus. Although Alabama Department of Corrections has suspended visitation, prisons, under the best circumstances, aren’t ideally suited for “social distancing” requirements of six feet. Considering Alabama prisons’ inmate population is roughly 70 percent over capacity, the state’s lockup is a potential petri dish for infection.
An internal ADOC document published by al.com reports that a worst-case scenario of infection within the prison system could result in as many as 185 deaths from COVID-19.
The pandemic has put state officials in a public safety quandary. They must devise a strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection within the prison system, not only to protect the inmates in their charge, but to mitigate the potential of astronomical medical cost of treating a geometric progression of inmate infection. And they must do so without sacrificing the safety of the public at large by releasing inmates who may be apt to commit additional crimes.
