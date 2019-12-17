Americans exhausted by congressional gridlock may get a gift this holiday season, after all: a bipartisan law cracking down at long last on the universal nuisance of incessant robocalls.
Good, old-fashioned legislating has led lawmakers from competing proposals in the two chambers this spring to a consolidated proposal that looks likely to land on the president's desk this week — a somewhat nostalgic reminder of what government can do when it's working. This year saw 54.6 billion spam calls placed, but next year could turn out to be a lot quieter.
A technological reality is responsible for the robocall epidemic: It costs less than a penny to bug someone with a garbage call. This problem is compounded by the ability to "spoof" numbers, which lets fraudsters scam senior citizens by pretending to be the IRS and also hide from any authorities who try to track them down.
The Traced Act would attack the spoofing scourge directly. The bill would require service providers to adopt a cutting-edge authentication system that can root out the fakery — the product of commendable work from a consortium of engineers in the telecommunications industry. Better yet, it would order providers to adopt that technology free of charge to consumers…
The one place where the legislation falls short involves what's left over: the telemarketers who take advantage of tools that allow them to harass en masse but who use their real numbers and real identities.
Congress's bill isn't perfect. But it's certainly good and far, far better than the nothing Americans have gotten on the robocall problem until today.
The Washington Post
