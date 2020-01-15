State Sen. Cam Ward deserves commendation for shining a light on one of Alabama’s most lop-sided efforts at corrections reform – the pre-trial diversion program, which provides method for some offenders to avoid jail by successfully completing a court-ordered program and staying out of trouble.
It’s not that the program isn’t well-intended or unsuccessful. The problem is that it’s out of reach of offenders who lack the financial ability to take advantage of it.
Ward, a Republican from Alabaster, told a commission seated by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to study criminal justice policy that went through a pre-trial diversion program after an arrest for drunk driving. Participating in the program cost him about $2,000, he said.
“I was lucky because I had the means to do so, but there are a lot of people who couldn't. And that's not right," Ward said.
The committee held its final meeting this week and has a slate of four or five bills to recommend to lawmakers ahead of the Feb. 5 start of the regular legislative session. Among the items addressed will be the state’s diversion programs.
“It shouldn't be a pay-to-play system," Ward said.
The problem is that such programs are expensive, and unless lawmakers can determine a method to pay for diversion and other alternative programs, changes may be moot.
It’s just one of the intertwined challenges to unraveling the mess our corrections system has become, with overcrowding, staff shortages, lack of adequate mental health care, and a culture of violence.
However, it’s a start, and lawmakers should give their full attention to the commission’s suggestions and make a priority of reforming the state’s justice and corrections system.
