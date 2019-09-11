There’s been little good said about Alabama’s corrections system in recent years. With overcrowding, staffing shortages, and litigation over access to mental health services, the prison system has been under threat of federal takeover.
Alabama’s prison officials, however, deserve commendation for a series of sweeps in the state’s prisons that have turned up a cache of contraband.
This week, more than 300 officers went through the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Monday, and confiscated more than 600 homemade weapons, 51 cell phones, synthetic drugs, and gallons of an alcoholic concoction created by inmates.
The raid will undoubtedly make the lockup safer, at least in the short term. However, it underscores the urgent need for additional staffing to make the prisons more secure by keeping outside contraband from making its way into the facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.